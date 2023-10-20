UK's Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday for talks on Israel, Gaza

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, Oct 8, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday where he will hold talks with counterparts in the region to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza, his office said.

In the talks, Sunak will stress "the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life", his office said.