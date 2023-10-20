UK's Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday for talks on Israel, Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

UK's Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday for talks on Israel, Gaza

In the talks, Sunak will stress "the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life"

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 11:27 am
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, Oct 8, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, Oct 8, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday where he will hold talks with counterparts in the region to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza, his office said.

In the talks, Sunak will stress "the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life", his office said.

World+Biz / Europe / Middle East

UK / Rishi Sunak / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Egypt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

3h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

21h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

20h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

19h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

22h | TBS World