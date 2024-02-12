UK sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers in West Bank

A general view shows construction of the Israeli settlement of Ramat Givat Zeev in the occupied-West Bank November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Britain imposed sanctions on four Israeli nationals on Monday, saying they were extremist settlers who had violently attacked Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The measures impose strict financial and travel restrictions on the four individuals, who Britain said were involved in "egregious abuses of human rights".

"Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

"This behaviour is illegal and unacceptable. Israel must also take stronger action and put a stop to settler violence. Too often, we see commitments made and undertakings given, but not followed through."

Britain's Foreign Office said there had been unprecedented levels of violence by settlers in the West Bank over the past year.

The U.S. also imposed sanctions earlier this month on four Israeli men it accused of being involved in settler violence in the West Bank.