UK PM Sunak to visit Israel on Thursday

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 07:30 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:03 am

Related News

UK PM Sunak to visit Israel on Thursday

He said a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday which killed hundreds of Palestinians should be "a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict", pledging Britain would be at "the forefront of this effort"

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 07:30 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:03 am
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to a TV reporter during his visit to Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to a TV reporter during his visit to Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel on Thursday (19 October) and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, before travelling on to other regional capitals, his office said.

Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the 7 October attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas fighters, his office said and warn against further escalation of conflict in the region.

"Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas' horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit.

He said a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday which killed hundreds of Palestinians should be "a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict", pledging Britain would be at "the forefront of this effort".

Sunak will also urge the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible and to enable British nationals trapped in Gaza to leave.

At least seven British nationals have been killed and at least nine are missing since the attack on Israel, Sunak's spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.

Alongside Sunak's visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will travel to Egypt, Turkey and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and seek a peaceful resolution, his office said.

Britain said the three countries were "vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza".

Cleverly will meet with senior leaders there to discuss efforts to prevent the conflict spreading, the urgent need to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt to let aid reach those who need it and for Hamas to release hostages, Britain said.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Rishi Sunak / Hamas-Israel / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

20m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World