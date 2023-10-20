UK PM Sunak and Qatari Emir agree on need to prevent Middle East escalation

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

UK PM Sunak and Qatari Emir agree on need to prevent Middle East escalation

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 02:40 pm
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the annual Lord Mayor&#039;s Banquet at Guildhall, in London, Britain November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall, in London, Britain November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak's office said.

"They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it," Sunak's office said in statement following a meeting between the pair.

"They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering."

World+Biz / Europe / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

3h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

21h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

20h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

19h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

22h | TBS World