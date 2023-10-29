UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip

UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip

UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalise relations with Israel in 2020, also "expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives"

Palestinians gather around residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City. Photo: REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalise relations with Israel in 2020, also "expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives."

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / UAE

