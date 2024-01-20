‘Two mothers killed every hour’ in Gaza: UN Women’s agency

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 09:10 am
20 January, 2024

People stand near bodies of Palestinians who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis, at Nasser hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People stand near bodies of Palestinians who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis, at Nasser hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The primary casualties of Israel's conflict with Gaza are women and children, as reported by a United Nations agency, indicating that around 16,000 individuals have lost their lives. It is estimated that two mothers are losing their lives every hour in the Palestinian territory due to the ongoing war, revealed the agency.

Added to the fact that 70 percent of all those killed in Gaza are women and girls, 10,000 children have lost their fathers since Israel's war on the territory began on 7 October, and one million women and girls are among those displaced, reports Al Jazeera.

Women and girls have been deprived of safety, healthcare, shelter, and now "they face imminent starvation and famine", UN Women, the agency which promoted gender equality, said on Friday.

"The generational trauma inflicted on Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt us all for generations to come," UN Women executive director Sima Bahous said in a statement.

"However much we mourn the situation of the women and girls of Gaza today, we will mourn further tomorrow without unrestricted humanitarian assistance and an end to the destruction and killing," Bahous said.

 

