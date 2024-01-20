‘Two mothers killed every hour’ in Gaza: UN Women’s agency

The primary casualties of Israel's conflict with Gaza are women and children, as reported by a United Nations agency, indicating that around 16,000 individuals have lost their lives. It is estimated that two mothers are losing their lives every hour in the Palestinian territory due to the ongoing war, revealed the agency.

Added to the fact that 70 percent of all those killed in Gaza are women and girls, 10,000 children have lost their fathers since Israel's war on the territory began on 7 October, and one million women and girls are among those displaced, reports Al Jazeera.