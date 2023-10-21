Turkey says Biden's Israel visit amounted to approval of destruction in Gaza

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 08:05 am
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/Pool/File Photo
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/Pool/File Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel this week amounted to US approval of the destruction in Gaza, and added this was "noted by history".

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan said Israel had "changed the narrative" about its involvement in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, and added he hoped a summit in Cairo on Saturday would yield an agreement to stop Israel's offensive.

"Of course, Biden coming there under these circumstances and being in a position, in a way, of approving the destruction in Gaza, is being noted by history," Fidan said. "For many, this is not a surprise, but it creates a perception that may cause many different outcomes for America."

He also said Turkey was proposing a guarantorship system to counterparts to find a lasting solution to the conflict, adding Turkey was ready to be a guarantor for the Palestinian side. He also called on other regional countries to be involved in this.

