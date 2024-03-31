Truce talks between Israel and Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
31 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:31 am

Related News

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

The warring sides have stepped up negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a six-week suspension of Israel's offensive in return for the proposed release of 40 of the 130 hostages still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza

Reuters
31 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:31 am
An Israeli soldier walks on a tank near the Israel-Gaza border on its Israeli side during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in southern Israel, November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
An Israeli soldier walks on a tank near the Israel-Gaza border on its Israeli side during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in southern Israel, November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, the latest attempt to bring about a pause after nearly six months of war in the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.

An Israeli official told Reuters that Israel will send a delegation to Cairo on Sunday. A Hamas official however told Reuters the group would wait to hear from Cairo mediators on the outcome of their talks with Israel first.

The warring sides have stepped up negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a six-week suspension of Israel's offensive in return for the proposed release of 40 of the 130 hostages still held by the Palestinian fighter group in Gaza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hamas has sought to parlay any deal into an end to the fighting and withdrawal of Israeli forces. Israel has ruled this out, saying it would eventually resume efforts to dismantle the governance and military capabilities of Hamas.

Hamas also wants hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled Gaza City and surrounding areas southward during the first stage of the war to be allowed back north. One Israeli official said his country was open to discussing allowing back only "some" of the displaced.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since 7 Oct, according to health authorities in the territory.

The war erupted after Hamas fighters broke through the border and rampaged through communities in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel kept up its aerial and ground bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing 82 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, the territory's health ministry said as fighting raged around Gaza City's main Al Shifa hospital.

The ministry added that Israeli forces in control of the hospital had blockaded 107 patients in the human resources department without water, electricity, or medication for several days, refusing all calls to evacuate them.

Armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said their fighters continued to battle Israeli forces around the medical facility, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, which had been one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in north Gaza before the latest fighting.

The Israeli military said forces operating in Al Shifa killed three armed Hamas commanders inside two buildings of the medical facility. Forces located sniper rifles, AK-47s, magazines, and grenades during the activity, the military said.

Israel said it killed and detained hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen at Al Shifa during its raid there. Hamas and medical staffers deny any armed presence inside medical facilities, accusing Israel of killing and arresting civilians.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Palestine / cairo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

9m | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari' Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

2h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

13h | Videos
Banks' CSR spending drops 38% in Jul-Dec

Banks' CSR spending drops 38% in Jul-Dec

2h | Videos
Ways Singapore has reduced private cars on the road

Ways Singapore has reduced private cars on the road

1h | Videos
Chinese smartphone giant takes on Tesla

Chinese smartphone giant takes on Tesla

19m | Videos