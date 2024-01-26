World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
26 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 07:08 pm

Related News

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

While the ICJ did not order a ceasefire, it said it would not throw out the genocide case, ruling that the Palestinians appeared to be a protected group under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Reuters
26 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 07:08 pm
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The World Court ordered Israel on Friday to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by South Africa.

South Africa brought the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month, asking it to grant emergency measures to halt the fighting, which has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.

It accused Israel of state-led genocide in its offensive, begun after Hamas militants stormed into Israel killing 1,200 and kidnapping more than 240. Israel sought to have the case thrown out.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Friday's ruling, the judges said Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide, punish and must take steps to improve the humanitarian situation.

While the ICJ did not order a ceasefire, it said it would not throw out the genocide case, ruling that the Palestinians appeared to be a protected group under the 1948 Genocide Convention. It did not decide the merits of the genocide allegations.

Israel has called South Africa's allegations false and "grossly distorted", and said it makes the utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel / south africa / Gaza / Palestine / United Nations / International Court of Justice (ICJ) / genocide case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

7h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

7h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

10h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

1h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

20h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

1d | Videos