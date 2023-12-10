Top Israeli defense chief says hundreds of Hamas commanders killed in Gaza

The Israeli military has destroyed "thousands of fighters and hundreds of commanders" of armed formations affiliated with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas during an operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said.

"The fight against Hamas is very successful: thousands of terrorists have been killed, hundreds of commanders at various levels, including generals and lower-ranking [fighters], [have been eliminated], and we will also reach the top of the leadership of this organization," the i24 TV channel quoted the minister as saying during a meeting with soldiers.

According to Galant, much of Hamas' infrastructure in Gaza has also been destroyed: "tunnels, military infrastructure, ammunition depots." Israeli servicemen also seized hundreds of computers, from which they were able to extract intelligence, he added. "I promise you one thing: we will win, there is no other option," the defense chief said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on 7 October when fighters from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 200 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.