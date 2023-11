Houses are seen in the Jewish settlement of Itamar, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2020. Picture taken June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Three young Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

One of those killed was from the town of Jenin while the other two were from Arraba, a town to the southwest.