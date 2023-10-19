From tensions to tragedies: Unraveling the Lebanese-Israeli conflict

The UN "blue line" notifications are pictured near the Lebanese-Israeli border as seen from the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon on October 14, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The ongoing conflict between Lebanon and Israel has a long and complex history, marked by wars, territorial disputes, and persistent tensions. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive overview of the key events and developments in this conflict.

Pre-1948: Setting the stage

Before the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, Lebanon grappled with the question of its relationship with the Zionist movement in Palestine. While some Lebanese nationalists considered forming an alliance with the Zionists, Lebanon's founding fathers, including Riad al-Solh and Bechara el-Khoury, were opposed to such a relationship. They believed that maintaining good relations with neighboring Arab states was of paramount importance.

1948: The birth of Israel

On May 14, 1948, Israel declared its independence. In response, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon declared war on Israel. Lebanon, with the smallest army among the Arab nations, found itself at the forefront of this conflict. Israeli forces temporarily occupied part of southern Lebanon. However, an armistice was signed on March 23, 1949, and Israeli troops withdrew to the internationally recognized border.

1965: Resurgence of tensions

Border skirmishes reignited around 1965 when the Palestinian nationalist group Fatah began launching low-intensity attacks on Israeli positions. The Lebanese army made attempts to counter Fatah's operations, but public opinion was divided. Many in Lebanon's Muslim community and in the secular or pan-Arabist left sympathized with the Palestinian cause, while Lebanon's nationalist right, primarily composed of major Maronite parties representing a Christian base, wished to avoid entanglement in a conflict they believed did not concern them.

1967: The six-day war

Tensions between Israel and surrounding Arab states culminated in the Six-Day War, which began on June 5. Within a week, Arab militaries suffered a significant defeat at the hands of the Israelis. Israel's victory led to the expulsion of Palestinians from Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, a development known as the "Naksa" or the setback. Lebanon's military involvement in the Six-Day War was minimal, but it had significant repercussions. Thousands of Palestinian refugees fled to Lebanon, and violence was directed against Lebanon's Jewish population, leading to the emigration of many.

1969: The Cairo Accord

On November 2, 1969, delegations led by PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Lebanese army General Emile Bustani signed the Cairo Accord. This landmark agreement transferred control over 16 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon to the Palestinian Armed Struggle Command, an entity created by the PLO. The Cairo Accord effectively gave the PLO official recognition to launch operations from Lebanon into occupied Palestine.

1970: Black September

In 1970, Palestinian fighters led a failed uprising in Jordan, resulting in their expulsion by King Hussein in what became known as Black September. In the aftermath, the PLO relocated its main headquarters from Jordan to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and its military headquarters to south Lebanon.

1973: The Verdun Massacre

In April 1973, Israeli special forces conducted an operation known as the Verdun Massacre. They used speedboats to land on Lebanese beaches and assassinated three PLO leaders. This operation was part of Israel's "Operation Wrath of God."

1978: Israel's Invasion of Lebanon

Lebanon-based Palestinian fighters continued to conduct cross-border raids, prompting Israel's invasion of Lebanon in March 1978. Israeli forces advanced as far as the Litani River. In response, the United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 425, which called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces. This resolution also led to the establishment of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which remains active to this day. During this time, Israeli support went to the South Lebanese Army, composed of Lebanese Christians, while Palestinian groups received backing from Syria.

1979: A Shifting Landscape

In 1979, a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, stemming from the Camp David Accords the previous year, reshaped the balance of power in the Middle East. Arab states realized that they couldn't effectively challenge Israel without Egypt's involvement.

1982: Israel's Invasion and the Birth of Hezbollah

On June 6, 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon under the pretext of stopping PLO raids across its border. Israeli forces progressed as far north as the capital, Beirut, laying siege to the largely pro-Palestinian West Beirut. This invasion led to the eventual departure of the PLO from Lebanon under the supervision of a multinational peacekeeping force on September 1.

Israel's invasion of Lebanon had a profound impact. It contributed to the creation of Hezbollah, which received support from Iran's Revolutionary Guard. At a time when many Arab countries had abandoned the Palestinian cause, Iran claimed responsibility for it. Additionally, in September 1982, Lebanese Forces (LF) leader and President-elect Bashir Gemayel was assassinated by a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party. Two days later, with Israeli military cover, fellow LF leader Elie Hobeika rallied right-wing Christian forces that resulted in the Sabra and Shatila massacre, where hundreds, if not thousands, of Palestinians and Lebanese Shias were killed.

1985: Israel's occupation of Southern Lebanon

In 1985, Israel withdrew its forces to the Litani River in southern Lebanon and created a "security zone." This Israeli occupation of the southern region continued until the year 2000.

1993: Operation accountability

In response to Hezbollah operations that killed at least five Israeli soldiers, Israel launched Operation Accountability in Lebanon in 1993. Also known as the Seven-Day War, this conflict resulted in extensive bombings and casualties, with 118 Lebanese civilians killed and 500 more wounded.

1996: Operation Grapes of Wrath

In April 1996, due to casualties on both sides of the Lebanon-Israel border, Israel initiated Operation Grapes of Wrath. This operation involved heavy bombardments of Lebanon with shells and air raids and resulted in the Qana Massacre, where over 100 Lebanese people, including at least 37 children, lost their lives.

2000: The end of the Israeli occupation

On May 24, 2000, Israel declared its intention to withdraw its forces to the Blue Line, its UN-designated border. This decision effectively marked the end of the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon. May 25 has since become a national holiday in Lebanon, celebrating the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

"There was widespread opposition in Israel to the occupation in Lebanon," explained Hilal Khashan, a professor of political science at the American University of Beirut, to the Al Jazeera.

However, as Israeli forces retreated, many members of the South Lebanese Army joined them in exiting Lebanon.

2006: The July war

In 2006, Hezbollah initiated an operation into Israeli territory, resulting in the killing of three soldiers and the capture of two others. Hezbollah demanded the release of Lebanese prisoners in exchange for the Israeli soldiers. As Hezbollah sent rockets into Israel and Israel responded with airstrikes, the July War broke out and lasted for 34 days.

Approximately 1,200 Lebanese people died, with 4,400 wounded, primarily civilians. Israel reported 158 deaths, with most being soldiers.

"2006 wasn't so much a war between Lebanon and Israel as it was between Hezbollah and the latter," noted Makram Rabah, a history lecturer at the American University of Beirut.

2023: Recent escalation

Until recently, the border between Lebanon and Israel had been relatively quiet. Occasional rockets or drones crossed from Lebanon into Israel without leading to a significant escalation. However, Israel violated Lebanese airspace more than 22,000 times from 2007 to 2022.

In the past week, the situation has changed dramatically. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged artillery fire and other attacks along their shared border, resulting in casualties. Among the casualties are a Lebanese journalist for Reuters named Issam Abdallah, an elderly Lebanese couple, and one Israeli civilian.

The Lebanese-Israeli conflict remains a deeply rooted issue, characterized by historical, political, and regional complexities. Tensions continue to simmer, and periodic flare-ups threaten the stability of the region.