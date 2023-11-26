Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
26 November, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London

Saturday's rally, which involved 45,000 campaigners according to police estimates, took place during a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the first break in the fighting, but protesters said that was not enough

Reuters
26 November, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 08:54 am
Police officers tackle a demonstrator who resisted a search, at a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in London, Britain, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Police officers tackle a demonstrator who resisted a search, at a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in London, Britain, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London on Saturday to call for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of weekend demonstrations in the capital since the seven-week war began.

Saturday's rally, which involved 45,000 campaigners according to police estimates, took place during a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the first break in the fighting, but protesters said that was not enough.

"We need full support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," protester Kate Hudson, 64, told Reuters at the rally as demonstrators carrying signs such as "Ceasefire Now!" and "Stop the War on Gaza" walked along the march route that finished outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's very welcome that there is a pause ... But this problem needs to be resolved and resolved so that the Palestinians finally have the political settlement that countless UN resolutions have enshrined," said Hudson, an anti-war activist.

Police, who were handing out leaflets to warn demonstrators against breaking the law, said they had made 18 arrests as of 1900 GMT, including a man who was spotted carrying a placard with swastikas on and six people who refused to disperse after the march.

"I would like to acknowledge the overwhelming majority who came into London today and exercised their right to protest lawfully," Ade Adelekan, the Metropolitan Police's deputy assistant commissioner said.

"Regrettably, there was still a small minority who believed the law did not apply to them," he added in a statement providing an update on the number of arrests made.

More than 120 protesters were arrested during a march earlier this month, when skirmishes broke out between police and far-right groups who had gathered to protest against the pro-Palestinian demonstration.

A protest against antisemitism is planned in London on Sunday and London's Metropolitan Police said more than 1,500 officers would be on duty over the weekend to handle the two protests.

Former interior minister Suella Braverman was fired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after an unauthorised article in which she had accused police of "double standards" at protests showing support for Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

World+Biz / Europe / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / London

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

3h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

22h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

14h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

15h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

16h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

18h | TBS World