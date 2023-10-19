Over 500 people held from sit-in at US Congress

More than 500 people were arrested from a sit-in protest staged at the US Congress protesting the "Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians", according to Jewish Voice for Peace, the group that organised the demonstration.

The protesters, dressed in shirts emblazoned with the words "Not in our name" and holding banners which said "ceasefire", were arrested by the police on Wednesday at the congressional building, reports Al Jazeera.

While some took part in the sit-in, 10,000 others marched for the cause in the streets of the US capital, said Jewish Voice for Peace.

"We shut down Congress to draw mass attention to the US complicity in Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians," the progressive Jewish organisation wrote on X.

Today, 500 Jews were arrested and 10k took to the streets to support and to demand a ceasefire and an end to Palestinian genocide.



We shut down congress to draw mass attention to the U.S. complicity in Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians. But our work isn't done. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1aQf15Xx0D— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 18, 2023

After clearing the building of protesters, the police stated that they were processing the arrests.