Over 500 people held from sit-in at US Congress
Demonstrators from anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace rallied against ‘Israel’s ongoing oppression of Palestinians’.
More than 500 people were arrested from a sit-in protest staged at the US Congress protesting the "Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians", according to Jewish Voice for Peace, the group that organised the demonstration.
The protesters, dressed in shirts emblazoned with the words "Not in our name" and holding banners which said "ceasefire", were arrested by the police on Wednesday at the congressional building, reports Al Jazeera.
While some took part in the sit-in, 10,000 others marched for the cause in the streets of the US capital, said Jewish Voice for Peace.
"We shut down Congress to draw mass attention to the US complicity in Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians," the progressive Jewish organisation wrote on X.
After clearing the building of protesters, the police stated that they were processing the arrests.
The Israeli attacks and siege on Gaza have been globally criticised as a form of collective punishment and triggered widespread anger across the Middle East and beyond.
"It has never been more important for Jews and all people in the US to rise up with literally everything we have," said Jay Saper of Jewish Voice for Peace. "The way that we would have wanted others to rise up for our ancestors."
At the rally, a Jewish protester who said his grandparents had survived the Holocaust told Al Jazeera that he was honouring his family's history by taking to the streets.
"I see my job as carrying on their legacy as Jews who see their role as standing up for stateless and oppressed people all throughout the world," Sam Thorpe said. "I see no better way to do that than fighting for a ceasefire and peace in Gaza today."
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Israel, pledging that the US "has Israel's back" in its war against Hamas.
"What we know from past Israeli state atrocities against Palestinians is that the bombs only stop once there is a sufficient mass outcry from the international community," said Eliza Klein of Jewish Voice for Peace. "It's on us to build that outcry — as fast as we possibly can."