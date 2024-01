A woman walks with children next to an ambulance as Israeli military vehicles pass by during a raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta/File Photo

Six people were killed early Sunday during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"An Israeli occupation bombardment on a group of citizens killed six people in Jenin," said the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health, which is based in the West Bank.