'We're trying to survive': 90 people in one house as 600,000 flee in Gaza

A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Live updates

Summary

The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will be visiting Israel and Jordan on Wednesday

US said it has agreed to a deal with Israel to allow in aid.

The death toll in the Israeli air raids in Gaza has risen to 2,808, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces have detained Gaza workers stranded in the occupied West Bank and at least one Palestinian has been killed there.

Trucks carrying aid for the Gaza Strip have started to move from Egypt's al-Arish towards the Rafah.

Israel says it killed a senior Hamas leader, Osama Mazini.

WHO warns there are only "24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left" in the besieged Gaza Strip as Israeli bombardment continues

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says at least 16 journalists have been killed since the war began, including 12 Palestinians, three Israelis and one Lebanese.

9:10pm

Gaza death toll rises to 3,000: Ministry

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has reached 3,000, according to the health ministry.

More than 12,500 have been wounded in the besieged coastal enclave, the ministry said.

8:50pm

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and tweeted that Germany 'stands firmly' with Israel.

"My visit to Israel is a visit to friends. Germany stands firmly by Israel's side.

"Afterwards I will travel to Egypt to see President Al-Sisi. It's about protecting the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and avoiding a conflagration," he said in a social media post on X.

8:43pm

Hezbollah has said four of its fighters were killed in southern Lebanon in clashes with Israeli forces.

Their statement comes hours after Israel had confirmed that it had killed four fighters who attempted to cross the northern border with Lebanon.

8:35pm

In crowded Khan Younis, 90 people live in one house

Ibrahim's family have tried to take in as many relatives and friends as they can. There are 90 people in his parents' house because he says his family would never turn anyone away, reports BBC.

The group try to sleep in shifts, with two to a mattress. No-one can really relax.

"From the time we wake up to the time we sleep, we're just trying to survive."

Food supplies are scarce and members of the group try to go out every day to see if canned food is being distributed. The group has water and wheat to bake bread but there still isn't enough for more than one meal a day. It's hard on the children - 10 of whom are under five.

8:22pm

Attacks intensify on the Lebanese border: AJ correspondent

The situation in Lebanon is getting more and more tense, with attacks increasing both in terms of number and intensity.

It began with one attack every day, but now three, four or five attacks are being reported.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has landed in Israel ahead of meetings with PM, president, the Times of Israel reports.

He was greeted at the airport by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who welcomed him on "this important visit, which proves that Germany stands by the State of Israel and supports its struggle for the safety of its citizens."

An Israeli air attack has killed senior Hamas commander Ayman Nofal in Gaza, the group's military wing has said.

The attack took place on al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The US Department of Defense says approximately 2,000 military personnel are on a "heightened state of readiness" due to the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

However, there has been no official decision made to deploy them, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

Saudi cabinet rejects forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

The cabinet of Saudi Arabia says that the country rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians and demands an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli bombardment.

The cabinet said it also demands the lifting of siege on the Gaza Strip, and moving back to the peace process, which has been on hold since 2014.

World's biggest book fair hit by war

Publishing groups from several predominantly Muslim-majority countries have withdrawn from the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt, Germany, in a sign of protest at organisers' support for Israel following Hamas's attack on October 7.

Those who pulled out were angered by the organisers' decision to allow Israeli voices to feature prominently and to postpone an award ceremony for a Palestinian author.

About 1,200 people, including 500 minors, trapped under Gaza rubble

Some 1,200 people, among them about 500 minors, are believed to be trapped under the rubble in Gaza, according to health authorities. They based their estimates on distress calls they received.

"So many times medics say they hear victims scream, but they cannot do anything about it," said Mohammed Abu Selmia, general director of Shifa Hospital, Gaza's biggest medical centre, told AP.

Death toll in Israeli air raids on southern Gaza rises

Palestinian deaths in the overnight Israeli air raids in southern Gaza have now risen to 80, the Hamas-run government media office said.

Hamas says Biden "fell for the Israeli narrative" ahead of high-stakes visit

On the eve of US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, Hamas on Tuesday accused him of falling "for the Israeli narrative," calling the United States "a culprit in this war against our people."

Hazem Qassem, the spokesperson for Hamas, said the US stance toward the Palestinian people was "aggressive" and claimed that Biden's visit was aimed at providing financial and moral support to Israel while encouraging the latter to "commit more massacres against Palestinians."

King Abdullah says Jordan won't take Palestinian refugees

Jordan's King Abdullah said his country is not ready to receive Palestinian refugees.

"There will be no refugees in Jordan, and no refugees in Egypt," he said, during a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"That is a red line because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. The humanitarian situation in Gaza should be dealt with inside Gaza."

Malaysia pulls out of German book fair over pro-Israel stance

Malaysia's education ministry has opted out of participating in the Frankfurt Book Fair after the world's largest trade fair of books was accused of suppressing Palestinian voices and taking a pro-Israel stand amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, reports The Independent.

The education ministry of the Muslim-majority country said it will "not compromise with Israel's violence in Palestine".

The annual Frankfurt Book Fair, starting from Wednesday and going on till Sunday, came under fire after the literary association Litprom's announcement that it would postpone an award ceremony for a novel by a Palestinian author due to the 7 October attack by the militant group Hamas in Israel.

UN warns Israel over possible war crime

The UN is again pleading for aid agencies to gain access to Gaza, and warning of possible war crimes, reports BBC.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, says the organisation is "concerned" that the Israeli military's demand that Palestinians move from northern Gaza to the south could amount to the "forcible transfer of civilians - in breach of international law".

If a country is believed to have committed a war crime during conflict, the case can be looked at by the International Criminal Court (ICC) - the Palestinians are members, but Israel is not.

In a statement, Shamdasani adds that attacks on civilians - while attempting to flee the necessary parts of Gaza - must be investigated independently.

Germany's Scholz on way to Israel as he calls for 'constant dialogue'

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on his way to Israel today and then Egypt later in the week as he says "constant dialogue with everyone" is needed to stop the conflict escalating.

"It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel," Scholz said at a press conference.

'We hear people under the rubble shout, but we can't do anything'

Ahmad Shaheen, a doctor in Gaza, has described the desperate conditions in Gaza amid Israel's relentless bombardment, reports Al Jazeera.

"The situation is getting worse and worse. The bombing still goes on, it does not stop. They are bombing from all sides – from aircraft, the sea, the ground," Shaheen told Bosnian independent news website Istraga.

"The people [trapped] under collapsed buildings cannot be saved. We hear them shout, but we can't do anything. Hospitals are full of the injured, the dead. There is no space in refrigerators to put the corpses. The fear can't be described," he said.

"There is no water, no electricity. The worst thing is that there's no water, neither to drink nor to wash."

Without machinery, Gaza civilians use bare hands to pick through rubble

Gaza had always suffered from a lack of resources and capabilities across all sectors and now there is not enough machinery to remove the rubble, clear it and bring out the people. The civil defence teams have issued urgent pleas in recent days to let in machinery to help them in their efforts to save civilians trapped under the rubble. They also say that about 1,000 corpses are under the ruins and they cannot extract them. They do not have the resources but they also don't have the numbers for such an operation. The people who are seen removing bodies or trying to save others under the rubble are usually civilians who risk their own lives and use their bare hands to save those who had their houses bombarded. Fire exchanges at Israel-Lebanon border continues There were reports of another round of fire exchange at the border between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army said it launched munitions towards southern Lebanon after antitank fire targeted one of its military posts near Magaliot. It also said there was small arms fire at several points on the border fence. Hospital departments forced to close due to lack of fuel Yesterday, doctors in Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals had reached the point where they had to select which patients they could save and which they could not, Al Jazeera reported. Today, doctors at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis told Al Jazeera that operations at an entire department had been suspended due to the lack of resources, in particularly fuel. Gaza on 'edge of humanitarian catastrophe' Several Palestinian human rights organisations held a press conference in Ramallah, West Bank, and called for Israeli attacks on Gaza to stop. "If the assault on Gaza does not stop, and if humanitarian aid is not allowed in the next few hours, we will witness an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, whose features have started to appear," said Ammar Dweik, director general of the PA-mandated ICHR. "Diseases have started to spread and dehydration has started to spread among children. We may see people killed that the conscience of the international, Arab and Islamic world cannot handle," he added. Shaawan Jabaarin, head of al-Haq rights group, said the situation in Gaza had reached the "level of genocide". "There are war crimes and crimes against humanity happening, and there is an official [Israeli] decision to kill civilians," he added. Whole region on the brink of an abyss: King of Jordan Jordan, which borders the West Bank and Israel and has a large Palestinian population, is watching the current conflict anxiously. "The whole region is on the brink of falling into the abyss," Jordan's King Abdullah II warned on a visit to Berlin. He's been holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz before the German leader himself heads to Israel. King Abdullah II, who has extensive powers as Jordan's monarch, said the threat of the war expanding was "real". He also warned against trying to "push" Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan. "That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain... usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground." 'We are both on the side of life': UK Muslim and Jewish leaders condemn violence: BBC

Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra, a scholar and imam from Leicester: "British Muslims and Jews have much in common - and there are many personal ties between us. We have, and will sometimes, be on opposite sides - but we live together as neighbours in peace and harmony... without resorting to hate or violence." "It is deplorable and wrong that our Jewish community here has been the target of hate crimes... I pray for an end to this war and all wars - and for the innocent caught up in this chaos." Jonathan Wittenberg, a senior rabbi of Masorti Judaism who was described by Mogra as a "dear friend". Wittenberg added: "The Jewish community... has long condemned, and continues to condemn, all forms of racism directed against Muslims, from whatever source." "As leaders in the British Jewish and Muslim communities, we affirm the importance of maintaining our relationships even, and especially, in troubled times. It is essential that we live together, across the UK, as neighbours and fellow citizens in peace and in respect." "My prayers too are with all the innocent people caught up in this horror. We are both on the side of life... and pray for a better future for all."

WHO calls for 'sustained, unhindered access to Gaza': Al Jazeera

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza remains shut. On the Egypt side is the international aid meant for Gazans. On the Palestine side, thousands waiting for that aid and hoping to leave Gaza amid continued Israeli attacks, reports Al Jazeera. WHO says it needs urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid, medical supplies "The decision about if and when we get that access is a political decision and there are a number of considerations there," said Dr Richard Brennan, a WHO regional emergency director, at a press conference in the Egypt capital of Cairo. "We are advocating very vigorously for the opening of that humanitarian corridor. Not that it's a one-time opening, we need sustained, unhindered access to Gaza. We are advocating at highest levels of our organisation with the government, the UN, and others."

The latest death toll: Al Jazeera

Gaza

Killed: 2,808

Injured: 10,859 Occupied West Bank

Killed: 57

Injured: 1,200 Israel

Killed: 1,400

Injured: 3,500

Some 11,000 people injured in Gaza, half are women and children: WHO: Al Jazeera

A World Health Organization (WHO) official says 11,000 people have been injured in Gaza, half of which are women and children, reports Al Jazeera. The organisation said there have been 115 attacks on health facilities in Gaza and that they need to prepare for disease outbreak prevention.

Hamas-appointed head of crossings in Gaza killed in Israeli air raid: Hamas radio

According to Al Jazeera, the Hamas-appointed head of crossings in Gaza, Fouad Abu Btihan, and some of his relatives have been killed in an Israeli air raid in Gaza, Hamas radio has reported.

Israeli bombing kills 16th journalist in Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, a 16th Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli air raid on a residential building in northern Gaza. Israeli bombing kills 16th journalist in Gaza

Sources told Anadolu Agency that Mohammad Balousha, who worked for "Palestine Today", was killed in an Israeli air raid on Al-Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza. The air raid left many others injured, according to eyewitnesses. On Sunday, the Palestinian journalists syndicate said 11 Palestinian journalists were killed by Israeli bombing on Gaza and 20 others injured.

Hezbollah says it fired missiles at Israeli tanks

Hezbollah says it fired guided missiles towards Israeli tanks in Hanita, a kibbutz in northern Israel. It is still unclear if there were any casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army says it has received reports of a shooting inside an Israeli settlement in Metula, a town on the border with Lebanon. Metula has been declared a military zone after the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of at least 28 settlements within 2km (1.2 miles) of Israel's northern border as exchange of fire has been increasing over the past week.

Putin, Xi may discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Beijing: RIA cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping may discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their meeting in Beijing this week, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as he waded into the Middle East crisis with a flurry of calls to key regional players.

At least 55 Israeli police officers killed since war started

The Israeli police says at least 55 officers have been killed since the war started on 7 October, reports Al Jazeera.

It added that the latest officer to lose his life was Mumtaz Enin Sivan, a member of the Bedouin community police unit in the Negev region of the country's south.

Israeli military says killed four people who tried to infiltrate from Lebanon, plant explosive: Reuters

Israel's military said it killed four people who had tried to cross the fence bordering Lebanon and plant an explosive device on Tuesday.

UN Security Council rejects Russia's resolution on Gaza that fails to mention Hamas

The UN Security Council rejected a Russian resolution Monday night that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack that killed 1,300 Israelis was the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution — China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it — the United States, Britain, France and Japan. The other six countries abstained. For a resolution to be adopted it needs a minimum of nine "yes" votes in the 15-member council.

Japan to give $10 million aid to Gaza civilians: Reuters

Japan will provide $10 million in emergency aid for civilians in Gaza, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

According to Reuters, Japan is the current president of the Group of 7 developed nations and Kamikawa said it was monitoring the situation in Gaza "with concern", adding that Japan expects the situation to be calmed down as soon as possible.

Kamikawa said she was also making final preparations for talks with her Iranian counterpart.

At least 71 reported killed in Israeli air raids in southern Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, the death toll from the overnight air raids carried out by Israel in southern Gaza Strip has risen to 71, many of those who were killed were women and children, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. A medical source also said that hundreds were also wounded during the bombardments that targeted homes in Rafah and Khan Younis.

UN begins shipping aid for Gaza to Egypt amid uncertainty: Al Jazeera

Eight planes carrying aid from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Tunisia have landed in Sinai's El Arish airport in recent days and a convoy of more than 100 trucks, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent. UN agencies have abegun pre-positioning life-saving stocks including food and medical supplies at the border point, the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not entirely controlled by Israel, reports Al Jazeera. Talks fail to let aid reach Gaza; Israel evacuates Lebanon border The World Health Organization on Sunday flew in 78 cubic metres of essential medical supplies through the El Arish airport, enough for 300 000 persons. Two planes carrying supplies from the World Food Programme landed on Sunday and Monday from Dubai, containing 20 tonnes of high-energy biscuits and two mobile storage units. More aid was expected to reach the border area from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday and Wednesday, including bottled water, water purifiers, tablets, blankets, hygiene kits, and other medical and health supplies, says Al Jazeera.

US lawmakers introduce House resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

Legislators in the US have introduced a congressional resolution urging "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine". The measure – backed by more than a dozen Democratic members of the House of Representatives, including Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar – highlighted growing calls in Washington, DC for a ceasefire in Gaza. "All human life is precious, and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law," the proposed resolution reads.

Malaysia pulls out of Frankfurt Book Fair citing organisers' pro-Israel stance

Visitors are seen at the world's largest book fair in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Malaysia's education ministry has withdrawn from participating in this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, accusing the organisers of taking a pro-Israel stance, amid growing global divisions over the ongoing conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

The move by Malaysia to pull out of what is considered the world's largest trade fair for books came after literary association Litprom said it would postpone an award ceremony for a novel by a Palestinian author at the event following the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.

The fair's organiser also said on Facebook it would be making Jewish and Israeli voices "especially visible" at this year's edition.

"The ministry will not compromise with Israel's violence in Palestine, which clearly violates international laws and human rights," Malaysia's education ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Humanitarian aid convoy arrives at the Rafah Crossing

The humanitarian aid convoy for Gaza arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing two hours after its departure from Al Arish on Tuesday (17 October). There is no confirmation yet about the exact time when the convoy will be allowed into Gaza, reports Al Jazeera. وصول قافلة المساعدات الإنسانية إلى الجانب المصري من معبر رفح بعد ساعتين من انطلاقها من #العريش #فيديو pic.twitter.com/FJyaC9Zz7A— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 17, 2023

It was announced earlier that an agreement was reached between Egypt, Israel and the US allowing humanitarian aid to the 2.4 million Palestinians, who are living in Gaza.

But the announcement was short on details.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, prohibiting even the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine, following the October 7 deadly Hamas attack.

Senior US general flies into Israel as its war with Hamas deepens

The top US general overseeing American forces in the Middle East made an unannounced trip to Israel on Tuesday, saying he hoped to ensure its military has what it needs as it fights a deepening war against Palestinian group Hamas. The trip by Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, head of US Central Command, is the latest by a senior US official to Israel ahead of an expected ground assault by Israel's military in Gaza. It comes a day before a planned visit by US President Joe Biden to the country. The US military is increasing its firepower in the region, aiming to prevent Iran and other Iran-backed groups from getting involved in the conflict as international fears of a wider, regional war grow.

Trump pledges to expel immigrants who support Hamas, ban Muslims from the US

Donald Trump promised on Monday that if elected president again he will bar immigrants who support Hamas from entering the US and send officers to pro-Hamas protests to arrest and deport immigrants who publicly support the Palestinian group. On a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump was responding to the Hamas killing of at least 1,300 Israelis that triggered a war in which Palestinian health officials say Israel has killed more than 2,800 Palestinians in Gaza. Trump, president from 2017-2021, said that if elected to a second White House term he will ban entry to the US of anybody who does not believe in Israel's right to exist, and revoke the visas of foreign students who are "antisemitic."

Canada PM calls for immediate humanitarian corridor into Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Monday for a humanitarian corridor to be opened into the Gaza Strip, saying urgent help was needed to address an increasingly dire situation in the besieged enclave of 2.3 million people. Israel, reacting to an attack by Hamas last week that killed more than 1,300 people, has put Gaza under a total blockade and pounded the crowded Palestinian enclave with unprecedented air strikes. Gaza authorities said Israel's aerial bombardment has killed more than 2,800 people, around a quarter of them children, and left at least 10,000 others wounded.

Russia's push for UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza fails

A Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza failed to pass on Monday, while a vote on a rival Brazilian text was delayed until Tuesday. The draft resolution received five votes in favour and four votes against, along with six abstentions. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain - to pass. "Today, the entire world waited with bated breath for the Security Council to take steps in order to put an end to the bloodletting, but the delegations of the Western countries have basically stomped on those expectations," Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council after the vote.

US and Israel to develop aid plan for Gaza civilians, Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and Israel had agreed to develop a plan to get humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza without benefiting Hamas, and that President Joe Biden would visit Israel this week to hear how it would minimise civilian casualties in its war effort. Blinken made the announcement after 9 hours of negotiations with Netanyahu that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday. Their meeting was disrupted by air raid sirens warning of incoming Palestinian rocket fire, forcing them to briefly shelter in a bunker. Blinken, Washington's top diplomat, was on the fifth consecutive day of round-the-clock diplomacy in the region, shuttling back to Israel after visiting six Arab countries in four days.

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and make clear Israel has the right to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday. Blinken said after lengthy talks with Netanyahu that Biden will reaffirm solidarity with Israel, which has widely been expected to launch a ground assault in Gaza. Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules Gaza after fighters burst into Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,300 people, mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in the country's 75-year-old history. Biden will make clear that "Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," Blinken told reporters after hours of talks with Israel's war cabinet in Tel Aviv. During those talks, he was forced to shelter in a bunker for five minutes when sirens went off.

Iran says 'preemptive action' by resistance front in Gaza expected in coming hours