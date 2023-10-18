Saudi, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, UAE strongly denounced Israel for hospital bombing

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned in the "strongest terms" an Israeli air strike that killed about 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people.

"Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law," the foreign ministry said.

The ministry also denounced Israel for its "continuous attacks against civilians despite many international appeals" to stop.

"This dangerous development forces the international community to abandon double standards and selectivity in applying international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli criminal practices. It requires a serious and firm stance to provide protection for defenseless civilians," a ministry statement said.

The Kingdom also stressed the necessity of opening safe corridors immediately to deliver food and medicine to civilians trapped in Gaza, and said it holds Israeli forces fully responsible for their continued violation of all international norms and laws.

Kuwait on Tuesday "strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation forces' barbaric airstrike on the Baptist Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of innocent civilians were killed," the state news agency said.

"The occupation forces targeting of hospitals and public facilities is a violation of the International Humanitarian Law," a statement by the foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued a statement on Tuesday, saying: "I condemn in the strongest of terms Israel's bombardment" on a hospital in Gaza, and calling it a "clear violation of international law."

The UAE condemned the Israeli attack in a foreign ministry statement saying it "expresses its deep regret for the loss of life and conveys its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery for all those injured."

It stressed "the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted."

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

Qatar's foreign ministry also issued a statement in which it strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike saying, "the expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools, and other population centers is a dangerous escalation."

Jordan's foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the Israeli attack. King Abdullah said Israel's bombing of the Gaza hospital was a "massacre" and a "war crime" that one cannot be silent about.

Meanwhile, Turkiye's foreign ministry condemned in the strongest terms Israel's "barbaric attack" on the Gaza hospital.

"We are deeply indignant that hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and many more were injured as a result of the targeting of a hospital in Gaza today, and we condemn these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms," the Turkish statement said.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also denounced the attack.

OIC chief Hissein Taha considered the attack a "war crime" and a "crime against humanity," the OIC said on X.

Taha held the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes, terrorist practices, and brutal attacks against the Palestinian people, which contradict all human values and constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The Muslim World League condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack.

MWL chief Sheikh Abdulkarim Al-Issa denounced in a statement this "brutal crime that devoids its perpetrators of all religious and human values, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards protecting civilians from these horrific massacres."