Saudi crown prince, US Senator discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss the military escalation in Gaza in the capital, Riyadh, on Saturday.

The crown prince urged that all possible efforts must be made to ensure that the violence does not spread and that the dangerous repercussions on regional and global security and peace must be avoided, reports The Arab News.

The importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and restoring the path of peace to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights was also discussed during the meeting.

Both the prince and the US Senator reviewed the friendly relations between the Kingdom and the US, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was also attended by a number of senior Saudi officials and US senators visiting the Kingdom as part of an official delegation, says Arab News.