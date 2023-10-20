Saudi Arabia, UAE leaders meet as Israel-Hamas war threatens to spill over

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:08 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia, UAE leaders meet as Israel-Hamas war threatens to spill over

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:08 pm
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - October 20, 2023: HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia awaits the arrival of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (not pictured), upon arriving in Saudi Arabia to attend the joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - October 20, 2023: HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia awaits the arrival of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (not pictured), upon arriving in Saudi Arabia to attend the joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS

The Saudi crown prince and president of the United Arab Emirates met on Friday, state media reported, as the two Gulf states worked to overcome their differences amid a conflict between Israel and Hamas that threatens to engulf the Middle East.

Saudi state news agency SPA showed footage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, receiving UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Riyadh's airport.

Public meetings between the crown prince and Sheikh Mohammed have been rare in recent years as the close allies competed for investment and regional influence.

Sheikh Mohammed attended a summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Riyadh on Friday, Saudi and UAE state media said.

GCC and ASEAN countries called for a durable ceasefire, the immediate release of civilian hostages and detainees, and a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a joint statement, published after the summit, said.

Gulf states worry Iran could be drawn into a conflict that would affect their national security and have been pressing Western allies and Israel to de-escalate tensions in Gaza and lift a siege on the strip.

Last year, Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Mohammed met when Prince Mohammed visited Abu Dhabi to offer his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE's previous president. Sheikh Mohammed also visited Jeddah last year, and the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November.

World+Biz / Middle East

Saudi Arabia / UAE / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

10h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

16h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

1d | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

1d | TBS World