Saudi Arabia denounces forced displacement of Palestinians, demands an immediate ceasefire

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 08:48 pm

Saudi King Salman chairs the Cabinet session on Tuesday (17 October). Photo: Collected
Saudi King Salman chairs the Cabinet session on Tuesday (17 October). Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced the forced displacement of the Palestinians, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and lifting the blockade on the enclave, reports Arab News.

The statement, made during a Cabinet meeting in Riyadh chaired by King Salman, called for the return to the peace process under the Arab Peace Initiative which seeks to establish an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Cabinet reviewed discussion on Gaza held between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of Turkey, Iran, and France, as well as with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Cabinet also appraised the outcomes of the eighth session of the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee which focussed on advancing cooperation across crucial sectors to fulfil future objectives.

The Cabinet acknowledged the Kingdom's endorsement of maritime safety and global trade efforts during the Council of Ministers' meeting of the Indian Ocean Association of States, emphasising the protection of international navigation rights.

The Cabinet also recognised the United Nations' choice of Riyadh as the host city for the 2024 Global Internet Governance Forum. This selection underscores the Kingdom's global digital leadership and its dedication to leveraging infrastructure to realise sustainable development goals and serve both communities and business sectors.

