Russia on Thursday sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, Moscow's emergency situations ministry said.

🛫 Russia's EMERCOM to deliver 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, mainly food supplies: flour, sugar, rice and pasta.



The Il-76 transport aircraft is already en route to Arish in Egypt. The Egyptian Red Crescent will ensure the delivery of the aid. pic.twitter.com/Jy4SdiPWu6— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 19, 2023

"A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish, in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip," deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.