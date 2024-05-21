Russia calls for investigation of all deaths of humanitarian workers in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/TASS
21 May, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 01:37 pm

Related News

Russia calls for investigation of all deaths of humanitarian workers in Gaza

"We are waiting for the results of an independent investigation, which in this regard was demanded by the UN Security Council in its press statement," the envoy said

BSS/TASS
21 May, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 01:37 pm
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, US, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, US, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Russia supports a call by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to investigate every death of humanitarian workers in Gaza, said Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian envoy to the UN.

"We demand from Israel strict compliance with the provisions of international humanitarian law, condemn attacks on UN personnel and humanitarian staff working on the ground, and support the call of the secretary-general for an international and independent investigation into all deaths of those who help Palestinians survive," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting devoted to the situation in the town of Rafah.

"There are no stable channels of humanitarian assistance in the enclave. Over the past two weeks, the Israel Defense Forces has been blocking the entry of 3,000 trucks with humanitarian aid for enclave residents through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom checkpoints," the diplomat went on to say. "All the while, Israeli aviation has been striking targets in the southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He again brought attention to the discovery of seven mass graves of Palestinians in the enclave.

"We are waiting for the results of an independent investigation, which in this regard was demanded by the UN Security Council in its press statement," the envoy said.

While the humanitarian situation in the confrontation zone is already unprecedented "in terms of the suffering of the civilian population," it is getting ever more dire every day, according to Nebenzya. He expressed concern over "West Jerusalem's plans to mop up the town of Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave, which has become home to some 1.5 million civilians."

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

4h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

29m | Videos
Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

1h | Videos
Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

4h | Videos
Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

15h | Videos