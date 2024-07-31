Reaction to killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

31 July, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:15 pm

Ismail Haniyeh, prime minister of the Hamas Gaza government, talks to his supporters during a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gaza City March 23, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran on Wednesday, the Palestinian fighter group Hamas and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said in separate statements.

Here are reactions:

DEPUTY RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MIKHAIL BOGDANOV:

"This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions." 

MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI, HEAD OF YEMEN'S HOUTHI SUPREME REVOLUTIONARY COMMITTEE:

"Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values."

SAMI ABU ZUHRI, SENIOR HAMAS OFFICIAL:

"This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.

"Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory." 

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"We offer our condolences to the Palestinian people who have given hundreds of thousands of martyrs like Haniyeh in order to live in peace in their own homeland, under the roof of their own state.

"It has been revealed once again that the Netanyahu Government has no intention of achieving peace.

"This attack also aims to spread the war in Gaza to a regional level. If the international community does not take action to stop Israel, our region will face much greater conflicts." 

AREEPEN UTTARASIN, VETERAN THAI POLITICIAN AND FORMER GAZA HOSTAGE NEGOTIATOR:

"The assassination is very serious because it occurred in Iran. It shows that Hamas's opponents can strike any where. Assassinating the Hamas leader will make negotiations and de-escalation more difficult. Things will become more violent and the situation will worsen, it will not improve."

