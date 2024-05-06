Reaction to Israel's Rafah evacuation call

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 03:06 pm

As the Israeli invasion of Rafah looms, Palestinians react with fear and uncertainty

Reuters
People flee the eastern parts of Rafah after the Israeli military began evacuating Palestinian civilians ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Israel has urged Palestinians to evacuate parts of the Gazan city of Rafah in possible preparation for an assault on Hamas units that foreign powers fear could take a big civilian toll.

Here are some reactions:

HAMAS OFFICIAL SAMI ABU ZUHURI

"This is a dangerous escalation that will have consequences. The US administration, alongside the occupation, bears responsibility for this terrorism."

RESIDENT ABU MUHEY, SHELTERING WITH FAMILY NORTH OF RAFAH

"They (the Israeli military) are calling people in the eastern area of Rafah, some also in the west near the Rafah crossing, ordering them to leave ... We don't know what to do, but I will take my family to Deir al-Balah though I am not in the targeted area, maybe not yet."

UN PALESTINIAN RELIEF AGENCY UNRWA

"An Israeli offensive in #Rafah would mean more civilian suffering & deaths. The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people. @UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people."

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESPERSON NADAV SHOSHANI

"This morning, and according to the operational plans that were approved by the government, we begin a limited scope operation to temporarily evacuate residents in the eastern part of Rafah. This is not a wide scale evacuation of Rafah, this is a limited scope operation in the area of eastern Rafah, as you can see in the maps we put out."

ABU RAED, REFUGEE IN RAFAH  

"It has been raining heavily and we don't know where to go. I have been worried that this day may come, I have now to see where I can take my family."

ISRAELI DEFENCE MINISTER YOAV GALLANT

"Minister Gallant briefed the (U.S.) Secretary (of Defence) on the attack conducted by the Hamas terrorist organization, in which approximately 10 projectiles were fired from the area adjacent to the Rafah Crossing toward the area of the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing.

During their discussion, Minister Gallant discussed the efforts undertaken to achieve the release of hostages and indicated that at this stage, Hamas refuses the frameworks at hand. Minister Gallant emphasized that military action is required, including in the area of Rafah, at the lack of an alternative."

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ

"Our just war in Gaza continues with the exact same goals: the release of all hostages and the defeat of Hamas." 

