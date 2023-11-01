Rafah crossing may open for wounded Gazans as anger grows over Israeli attack

Humanitarian groups have condemned Israel's attack on Jabalia refugee camp, saying the deadly air raid should be a "wake-up call" to world leaders to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. The director of the nearby Indonesian Hospital has said at least 50 people have been killed and many others wounded.

Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel has said communications and internet services have been cut across Gaza again

Dozens of injured Palestinians will be allowed to leave the bombarded enclave on Wednesday via the Rafah crossing to seek treatment in Egypt

Palestinian health ministry spokesman has warned that the Al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals are "hours away" from running out of fuel to power their generators.

Israel's military has confirmed its jets carried out an attack in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Tuesday

The IDF says the strike killed a senior Hamas commander and caused the collapse of Hamas's underground infrastructure

The Hamas-run health ministry and a hospital director say at least 50 people were killed

At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel

11:25am

Internet shutdowns a 'warfare tactic': Rights group

Israel used that shutdown to "cover potential war crimes as they started their ground invasion", said Marwa Fatafta, the Middle East and North Africa policy and advocacy manager at Access Now, a global human rights organisation.

Israel is using Internet blackouts as a "warfare tactic to induce more pain on the population", Fatafta told Al Jazeera.

Even outside the complete blackouts, communication in Gaza is "sporadic and unreliable", she added, with Gaza's G2 mobile network "crushed further" by fuel shortages and damage to infrastructure.

11:09am

Israel names 11 more soldiers killed on Tuesday

The Israeli military has updated its list of soldiers who were killed in the ongoing war with Hamas.

That death toll now stands at 326, including 11 soldiers who died in Gaza on Tuesday. Those soldiers were all aged between 19 and 20 years old.

10:46am

Two reported killed after latest Israeli strike on Jenin

The death toll from the latest Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp has risen to two. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Israeli forces have been carrying out regular nightly raids across the occupied West Bank, including Jenin, after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday also showed damage to Palestinian infrastructure, after an Israel bulldozer demolished a road in Jenin.

قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تجرف شوارع وتحدث دمارا كبيرا خلال اقتحامها مخيم جنين بالضفة الغربية #فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/2TXDxbPI37— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 1, 2023

10:20am

WHO 'gravely concerned' about hostages held by Hamas

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says his organisation continues to be "gravely concerned" about the condition of hostages held by the Hamas group when it attacked Israel on 7 October.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he expresed particular concern for children, women, older people, and those with health conditions requiring immediate medical attention.

"WHO, once again, calls for the immediate release of all the hostages," he wrote.

9:49am

Death toll rises after latest Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Khan Younis

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that the death toll has risen from five to 12, following the latest Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that two residential buildings were targeted by Israeli forces in the area before or around dawn on Wednesday.

9:31am

Communications, internet services completely cut off in Gaza

Palestine Telecommunication Company, or Paltel, said on Wednesday in a post on messaging platform X that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in the Gaza Strip due to international access being disconnected again.

Paltel is Gaza's largest telecommunications provider.

9:12am

Saudi Arabia condemns 'inhumane targeting' of Jabalia refugee camp

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel's "inhumane targeting" of the Jabalia refugee camp in a statement shared by Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip," the statement said.

The latest attack on the densely populated refugee camp "caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians", the statement added.

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians. pic.twitter.com/3sjGJFlwtn— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 31, 2023

8:55am

More arrests, clashes as Israeli forces raid Far'un village in West Bank

Israeli forces have rearrested a freed prisoner following a raid on his home in the village of Far'un, south of Tulkarem, according to a report by Wafa.

Wafa quoted witnesses as saying that Malik Obaid's home was raided at about dawn on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lebanon-based publication Al Mayadeen reported that fighters from the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade detonated several explosive devices targeting Israeli vehicles in Jenin.

8:36am

Palestinians transport victims on a cart due to fuel shortage

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on social media showed a man on a horse-drawn cart transporting victims killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians have been forced to find alternative means of transportation amid a severe fuel shortage in the territory due to a complete fuel blockade by Israel.

On Tuesday, Gaza's health ministry also said that as many as 25 ambulances have also been completely damaged due to Israeli air attacks.

نقل الشهداء على عربة جر في ظل أزمة وقود حادة يشهدها قطاع #غزة#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/58hYehoxuU— قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) October 31, 2023

8:19am

Five killed, dozens wounded in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis

At least five Palestinians have been killed and 40 others injured after Israeli air raids targeted two residential buildings in Khan Younis, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent in southern Gaza.

The report also said that Israeli forces have cut off communication lines and internet in the area, the second such incident over the past week.

8:05am

Two key hospitals in Gaza hours away from running out of fuel: Health ministry

Issuing a "final warning" to the world, Ashraf Al-Qudra, the Palestinian health ministry spokesperson, said the generators at al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals were just "hours away" from completely shutting down.

"We are calling on all our brothers in oil-producing nations to urgently intervene and supply al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital with fuel that's needed to save the lives of the sick and injured," al-Qudra said during a news conference.

While a handful of aid trucks have been allowed into the country, Israel continues to block the shipment of fuel.

7:49am

Jewish activists occupy Australian defence minister's office

Dozens of people are currently sitting in Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles's office in the city of Geelong, calling for Australia to end its military support for Israel.

The group, led by Jewish activists, are reading out the names of people who have been killed in Gaza in recent weeks.

The protest in Australia comes after activists in Canada occupied the offices of members of parliament on Monday, including that of Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Some 500 people also were arrested during a sit-in at the US Congress in Washington, DC, on October 18, according to the group Jewish Voice for Peace, which organised the protest.

7:26am

US Secretary of State returns to Israel on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Friday, the US State Department says. This will be Blinken's second trip to the Middle East in the past three weeks.

He will be meeting members of the Israeli government and will also make other stops in the region.

It is unclear if Blinken will meet with any Palestinian officials on the trip.

7:10am

Belgian unions refuse handling arms shipments to Israel

Belgian transport workers' unions on Tuesday called on their members to refuse to handle military equipment being sent to Israel to battle Hamas gunmen.

The ACV Puls, BTB, BBTK and ACV-Transcom unions said in a joint statement that airport workers have seen arms shipments.

"While a genocide is under way in Palestine, workers at various airports in Belgium are seeing arms shipments in the direction of the war zone," the statement said.

6:38am

Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II discuss aid delivery to Gaza

US President Joe Biden made a phone call to Jordan's King Abdullah II. The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Gaza and ways to speed up the delivery of aid to the embattled Strip, among other issues regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Biden "reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law, as Israel defends its citizens and combats terrorism," the statement says.

The president also "agreed" that Palestinians should not be "forcibly displaced outside Gaza" and called for a "durable and sustainable peace" which would include the creation of an independent Palestinian nation.

6:20am

Bolivia severs ties with Israel

Bolivia said on Tuesday it had broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference.

6:00am

Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp

Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians as medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari.

"He was very important, I would say even pivotal in the planning and the execution of the October 7 attack against Israel from the northeastern parts of the Gaza Strip," said IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus.

Dozens of Hamas combatants were in the same underground tunnel complex as Biari and were also killed when it collapsed in the attack, Conricus said.

