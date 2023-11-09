Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed due to security: US State Dept

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 07:58 am

Related News

Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed due to security: US State Dept

Rafah, which is controlled by Egypt and does not border Israel, is the only point of aid delivery since Israel launched a military assault and siege of Gaza in retaliation for an attack by Hamas

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 07:58 am
A satellite image shows humanitarian-associated trucks queueing to enter the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows humanitarian-associated trucks queueing to enter the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified "security circumstance" but U.S. officials were working with Egypt and Israel to get it reopened, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Rafah, which is controlled by Egypt and does not border Israel, is the only point of aid delivery since Israel launched a military assault and siege of Gaza in retaliation for an attack by Hamas from the coastal strip on Oct. 7.

Evacuations of foreign passport holders through the crossing were suspended on Saturday and Sunday after an Israeli strike on an ambulance that was heading to Rafah, but the crossing was open again on Monday and Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our understanding is that given a security circumstance the Rafah border crossing remains closed today," Patel said during a regular press briefing.

The United States expects the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened at "regular intervals" so that aid can enter the Gaza Strip and foreign nationals can continue to depart, Patel said.

More than 400 U.S. citizens, family members and permanent residents have so far exited Gaza since foreign passport-holders began leaving via Rafah last week, he added.

"This is an incredibly fluid situation. The border crossing has opened on many instances and allowed for the safe ... exit for foreign nationals who have sought it," he said.

Washington has urged Israel to agree to humanitarian pauses so that aid can flow into Gaza.

Patel said 81 trucks carrying food, medicine, health supplies, bottled water and hygiene products crossed into the strip on Tuesday, bringing to about 650 the total number of trucks that have crossed since a diplomatic agreement was reached to reopen the crossing on Oct. 21.

World+Biz

Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

6m | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

17h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

18h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

12h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

16h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

17h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

20h | TBS Career