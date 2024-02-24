Qatar to ICJ: Israel carrying out 'genocidal war' on people of Gaza

During the hearing, Qatar also told ICJ that it rejects the “double standards” when international law applies to some but not to others during a hearing on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day of the trial to hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day of the trial to hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Qatar told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that "Israel's genocidal war on the people of Gaza" is the most pressing threat to international peace and security.

"Indeed, Israel's genocidal war on the people of Gaza has shown that the situation in Palestine is the most depressing the threat to international peace and security," Qatari diplomat Mutlaq al-Qahtani said on Friday (23 February) while presenting its argument on day 5 of the UN top court's hearing into legal consequences over Israel's occupation of Palestine.

Addressing the jury, he said, "You have the clear mandate and indeed responsibility to remedy this unacceptable situation. The credibility of the international legal order depends on your opinion."

Highlighting the plight of the Palestinian people, he said, "International law must be upheld in all circumstances.

It must be applied equally to all and there must be accountability for all violations. Yet for more than 75 years, the plight of the Palestinian people has been treated as an exception to the international rule of law."

"Mr President, members of the court, you have the clear mandate and indeed responsibility to remedy this unacceptable situation," he added.

During the hearing, Qatar also told ICJ that it rejects the "double standards" when international law applies to some but not to others during a hearing on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, reports Al Jazeera.

"Some children are deemed worthy of protection while others are killed in their thousands," senior Qatari diplomat Mutlaq al-Qahtani said in The Hague.

"Qatar rejects such double standards. International law must be upheld in all circumstances. It must be applied to all, and there must be accountability".

Al-Qahtani added that Israel had implemented an "apartheid regime" to maintain the "domination of Jewish Israelis over Palestinians".

He also said the occupation is "illegal" due to it violating the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

The court has the "clear mandate and indeed the responsibility to remedy this unacceptable situation. The credibility of the international legal order depends on your opinion, and the stakes cannot be higher."

Qatar, the United States, and Egypt are currently mediating negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to stop the current war, which is taking a devastating toll on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past week, the ICJ has been hearing the opinions of more than 50 countries on the legal implications of Israel's occupation ahead of the court issuing a nonbinding opinion.

The 15-judge panel has been asked to review Israel's "occupation, settlement and annexation, … including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures".

