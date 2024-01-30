Qatar hopes US retaliation will not undercut Israel-Hamas hostage talks

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 January, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:25 am

Related News

Qatar hopes US retaliation will not undercut Israel-Hamas hostage talks

Israel has unleashed a torrent of strikes on Gaza that have flattened most of the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 26,000 people

Reuters
30 January, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Qatar&#039;s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani looks on during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/ File photo
Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani looks on during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/ File photo

Qatar's prime minister on Monday said he hoped US retaliation for an drone attack that killed three US troops in Jordan would not undercut progress toward a new Israel-Hamas hostage release deal in weekend talks.

"I hope that nothing would undermine the efforts that we are doing or jeopardize the process," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani told a Washington think tank audience when asked if US retaliation for the attack by Iran-backed fighters could scuttle an emerging deal.

It was the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October, and marked a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

CIA Director William Burns met Sheikh Mohammed, as well as the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service and the head of Egyptian intelligence on Sunday in Paris for talks described as constructive by Israel, Qatar and the US, albeit with significant gaps remaining.

US President Joe Biden has been trying to facilitate the release by Hamas, which rules Gaza, of more than 100 hostages seized by the fighters in their deadly 7 Oct rampage into southern Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Paris talks provided hope for a resumption of a negotiating process mediated by Qatar that collapsed after a first agreement in November saw Hamas free around 100 hostages.

A framework for a possible second deal developed in Paris "is a strong one and a compelling one that ... offers hope that we can get back into this process," he said at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Hamas will have to make its own decisions," said Blinken, who declined to reveal details of the proposal.

According to Israel, some 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted in the attack, which sparked Israel's war to eliminate Hamas. Israel has since unleashed a torrent of strikes on Gaza that have flattened most of the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 26,000 people, Palestinian health officials said.

Tensions have surged around the Middle East since Israel began its aerial and ground offensive, with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces striking US and other targets in the Red Sea in attacks that have disrupted global shipping.

US officials said on Sunday three US service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in the attack by Iran-backed fighters on US troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

Speaking at Washington's Atlantic Council think tank, the Qatari prime minister said US retaliation "will definitely have an impact ... One way or another it will definitely have an impact on regional security and we hope things get contained."

World+Biz / Middle East

qatar / Palestine / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

2h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

23h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

10m | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

14h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

13h | Videos
Farm loan release drops 22% in December

Farm loan release drops 22% in December

2h | Videos