Putin, Xi may discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Beijing

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

Putin, Xi may discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Beijing

Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as he waded into the Middle East crisis with a flurry of calls to key regional players

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 01:34 pm
Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China&#039;s President Xi Jinping via a video link from Moscow, Russia, December 30, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Kuravlev/Kremlin via REUTERS/file photo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping via a video link from Moscow, Russia, December 30, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Kuravlev/Kremlin via REUTERS/file photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping may discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their meeting in Beijing this week, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as he waded into the Middle East crisis with a flurry of calls to key regional players.

Peskov on Tuesday reiterated Putin's view that the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a failure of US policy in the Middle East, describing the tragedy unfolding as the result of countries' dismissive attitude to the problem.

"There is still a threat of the expansion of the conflict," RIA quoted Peskov as saying. "This may be fraught with absolutely unspeakable consequences for the whole region.

"The main thing is to stop the 'hot' war and then ... conceptually approach the settlement process with new efforts," Peskov said. "An independent Palestinian state is needed, Israel needs security guarantees, Israelis should live in peace and feel safe."

Putin does not have a peace plan yet for the conflict, agencies quoted Peskov as saying. It needs to be worked out, he said.

A Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza failed to pass on Monday.

Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Xi on a widely watched trip aimed at showcasing the trust and "no-limits" partnership between the countries even as the war in Ukraine has raged on.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Vladimir Putin / Xi Jingping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World