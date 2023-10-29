Protesters rally in Beirut in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians

Supporters of the Islamic Group in Lebanon and Hamas protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in front of the Al-Amin mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Several thousand people took part in a rally in central Beirut on Sunday in support of Palestinians in Gaza, with organisers urging Arab countries to end efforts to normalise ties with Israel and calling on Syria to join the war.

The rally was jointly organised by the Palestinian group Hamas which controls Gaza and by the Lebanese Sunni Islamist Jama'a Islamiya, a group inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood, took place near Martyrs Square.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and the flags of the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, at the rally, which came as Israeli forces expanded their ground operations in Gaza, part of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week old war.

"Stop the Gaza Genocide," read one banner.