'War knows no religion': Gaza's oldest church shelters both Muslims, Christians

Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas at the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, Gaza on January 6, 2023. Photo: Collected

As Israeli strikes continue to hit Gaza, destroying homes of thousands of people, the oldest church of the strip has become the common place of shelter to Muslims, Christians alike.

In the Church of Saint Porphyrius, residents of all faiths are united by both the terror of bombs exploding around them and a hope that they could survive Israel's attacks, reports Al Jazeera.

At a time when the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel's subsequent bombardment of Gaza have sparked a surge in Islamophobia in parts of the world, the Greek Orthodox church has emerged as an emblem of a deeper identity as Palestinians.

One of the people taking shelter in the church is Walaa Sobeh.

"We are here living the day, not sure if we can make it to the night. But what eases our pain is the humble and warm spirit of everyone around," Sobeh said. She described receiving "enormous support from the priests and other people in the church who volunteer tirelessly around the clock to help the displaced families".

So far, the church has escaped Israeli missiles.

"The Israeli military has bombed many places of sanctuary," said Father Elias, a priest at Saint Porphyrius, adding that he was "not sure that Israel won't bomb the church", even though it provides shelter for hundreds of civilians.

Israeli bombs have hit several mosques and schools sheltering people whose homes have been blown up.

Any strike on the church "would not only be an attack on religion, which is a vile deed, but also an attack on humanity", Father Elias said. "Our humanity calls us to offer peace and warmth to everyone in need."

Built between the 1150s and 1160s, and named after the 5th-century bishop of Gaza, Saint Porphyrius has provided solace for generations of Palestinians in Gaza, especially in times of fear.

Today, the church's ancient yards and sheltered corridors offer shelter to both Muslims and Christians alike, "as war knows no religion", Father Elias said.