Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza from Gaza says 'Last time you see me with this heavy, stinky vest'

UNB
23 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 04:18 pm

Azaiza has emerged as a crucial media figure in the embattled Gaza Strip with over 18 million Instagram followers

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza has announced his departure from the conflict-ravaged Gaza Strip.

"I had to evacuate for many reasons," Azaiza shared on platform X, expressing his gratitude and urging prayers for Gaza.

Azaiza has emerged as a crucial media figure in the embattled Gaza Strip. With over 18 million Instagram followers and a significant presence on X, he has been a primary source of live updates during the Israel-Hamas conflict, as reported by Al Arabiya.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram video, Azaiza, clad in his blue press vest – a symbol of a journalist's non-combatant status in war zones – declared, "This is the last time you will see me with this heavy, stinky vest." The video poignantly captures his farewell to Gaza, surrounded by friends and family who assist in removing his press vest and embrace him in a final goodbye.

Azaiza's impactful presence on social media has given millions worldwide a personal glimpse into the Gaza war, fostering a deep emotional bond between him and his followers. His absence, particularly when not posting for extended periods, prompts a flood of concerned comments about his safety. Azaiza has courageously documented Israeli airstrikes, often amid the devastation of destroyed homes.

Originally focusing on everyday life in Gaza, Azaiza's work shifted to covering Israel's military operations, including the wars in 2014 and 2021. Remarkably, his Instagram following skyrocketed from 25,000 to 18 million in just over 100 days since the onset of Israel's military action following Hamas' attack on October 7. "We are a nation that is getting killed and we're trying not to be ethnically cleansed," Azaiza stated in a post.

Tragically, over 80 journalists, predominantly Palestinians, have lost their lives in Israeli strikes since 7 October, as per Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner has raised alarms over the unprecedented death toll among journalists in Gaza. The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported that the first 10 weeks of the war have been the deadliest for journalists in a single location in recent history.

Israel has consistently denied targeting journalists, asserting its focus on Hamas. Meanwhile, on 9 January, Israel's Supreme Court declined an international media request for unrestricted access to Gaza.

