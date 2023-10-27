Parts of Palestine looks like wasteland from space

Hamas-Israel war

AP/UNB
27 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 06:23 pm

The destruction of areas of northern Gaza is visible from space in satellite images taken before and after Israeli airstrikes, which followed the raids carried out by Hamas militants on 7 Oct.

Satellite view shows damaged areas in the Palestinian city of Beit Hanoun, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, northern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Satellite view shows damaged areas in the Palestinian city of Beit Hanoun, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, northern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Apartment buildings are crumpled. Neighborhoods lie in ruins. Terrain is transformed into moonscape.

The destruction of areas of northern Gaza is visible from space in satellite images taken before and after Israeli airstrikes, which followed the raids carried out by Hamas on 7 Oct

In images shot Saturday by Maxar Technologies, four- and five-story buildings in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood are in various states of collapse. Huge chunks are missing from some, others are broken in half and two large complexes lie in piles of rubble.

Satellite view shows the Palestinian city of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, October 10, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

The pattern of destruction in the Al Karameh neighborhood can be traced by a widespread pattern the color of ash.

Tightly packed streets in Beit Hanoun look obliterated, with a rare white structure standing out in the gray wasteland.

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes since the war began following a cross-border raid that killed 1,400 people in Israel and took over 200 others hostage. Palestinian health officials say over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting erupted.

With the airstrikes continuing around the clock, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. The satellite photos provide a glimpse of the devastation, particularly in the hard-hit northern Gaza Strip.

