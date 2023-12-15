Palestinian sports community mourns as 85 killed in Gaza, West Bank

Palestinian volleyball stars Hassan Zuaiter and Ibrahim Qassi'a, players of the Friendship Club and the national team, were both killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip in Novemeber. Photo Wafaa

At least 85 Palestinian athletes were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and West Bank between Oct. 7 and Dec. 6, reports the Anadolu.

Quoting a report by the Palestinian Football Association, the Turkish media said the casualties included 55 football players and 30 players in other sports.

The Football association alleged Israeli occupation forces targeted Palestinian athletes and sports facilities, especially football players, as well as club presidents, administrators and referees.

Israeli bombings led to the destruction of nine sports facilities -- four in the West Bank and five in the Gaza Strip, the report added.

It also noted that occupation forces detained three athletes in the West Bank and that four athletes sustained injuries during the attacks.