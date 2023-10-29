Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel asks it to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 04:08 pm

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment when asked about the Palestinian Red Crescent statement during a media briefing

This picture taken on 29 September 2022 shows a newborn infant receiving care inside an incubator at a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Mohammed Abed/AFP/ File photo
This picture taken on 29 September 2022 shows a newborn infant receiving care inside an incubator at a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Mohammed Abed/AFP/ File photo

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"Since this morning, there has been raids 50 meters away from the hospital," it added in a statement on Facebook.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment when asked about the Palestinian Red Crescent statement during a media briefing.

