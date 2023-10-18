Palestinian President Abbas accuses Israel of 'hideous war massacre' after Gaza hospital attack

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday said Israel crossed "all red lines" by targeting al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, calling the attack that killed at least 500 people a "hideous war massacre" that cannot be tolerated, reports Al Jazeera.

Abbas said any talks about anything other than stopping the war was unacceptable.

"Israel has crossed all red lines… We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there," he said.

Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said an Israeli air strike caused Tuesday evening's attack, while Israel's military attributed it to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group, which has denied responsibility.

Abbas was in Jordan for a four-way meeting with US President Joe Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, but pulled out following the attack.

Later, Jordan announced the cancellation of the summit with the US and Egyptian leaders.

Biden will now visit only Israel and postpone his travel to Jordan, according to White House officials.