Gaza continues to be attacked by the Israeli military for the 41st straight day.

With the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining, the UN Security Council passes resolution calling for extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza, but calls for a ceasefire remain unheeded.

Israeli envoy dismisses UN Security Council resolution saying the resolution is "disconnected from reality and meaningless".

The Israeli military has published a video, which has not been independently verified, which it says shows Hamas weapons and equipment found in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital.

Hamas denies this and says the raid on the hospital is a war crime - hundreds of civilians have been sheltering there, alongside patients and staff.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry warns against Israel's 'misleading fabrications' about al-Shifa, where thousands are taking shelter.

Israel began striking Gaza after Hamas's 7 October attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since - of whom more than 4,500 were children

4:56pm

Palestinian Islamic Jihad says 'fierce clashes' with Israeli forces near Al-Shifa

The Israeli army is searching the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City - which it says is used by Hamas as a military base. At the same time, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group - which is separate from Hamas - has just said its fighters are still involved in "fierce clashes" with Israeli forces near the hospital complex, reports BBC.

The Israeli military has not commented on the new claim, which the BBC can't verify.

IDF forces entered the hospital, the main facility in the Gaza Strip, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in what it called a "targeted operation against Hamas".

Later the army said it had found an "operational centre" in the hospital, sharing images of what it said were Hamas weapons and equipment. Israeli soldiers have today continued searching Al-Shifa.

On Wednesday night, Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, said: "Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward."

3:48pm

Israel says 50 of its soldiers now killed in Gaza

The Israeli military says two more of its soldiers have been killed in fighting in Gaza since its ground invasion began in late October - bringing the total to 50.

Israel Defense Forces said Kfir Itzhak Franco and Asaf Master were the latest soldiers to have been killed.

1:37pm

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli storming of al-Shifa Hospital

The Saudi Foreign Ministry says it "strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces' storming of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and the bombing of the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital, reports Al Jazeera

"The Kingdom stresses the need to activate international accountability mechanisms regarding these ongoing violations and brutal and inhumane practices by the Israeli occupation forces, against children, women, civilians, health facilities and relief teams," the ministry said on X.

12:58pm

Al-Shifa building destroyed, people taken to unknown areas

An entire building at al-Shifa Hospital – the specialised surgeries building – has been completely damaged from the inside, in addition to Israeli forces blowing up a warehouse for medicine and medical equipment inside the hospital. From Khan Younis Journalst Hani Mahmoud reporterd for Al Jazeera.

Hani Mahmoud said, the Israeli military literally tore it apart – all the partitions, walls between the rooms, and all the medical equipment inside the building have been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, there are reports of some 200 people being blindfolded and interrogated and taken to unknown areas; their fate is unknown. Witnesses inside the hospital who we spoke to said [Israeli troops] started with 30 people who were stripped of their clothes, and taken to the courtyard of the hospital. More people were taken after interrogation, blindfolded and put into groups.

Unfortunately, this failure in confirming [the Israeli allegations of Hamas's presence in the hospital] just resulted in causing massive destruction in the hospital and renewed attacks on its building and redeploying troops at the gates of the hospital from all sides.

All of this is happening under the heavy cover of air strikes and tank shells around the al-Shifa Hospital.

11:32am

Israel to display 'more material' from hospital raid

Mark Regev, who is a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has told the BBC News Channel he is sure "more and more material" from what he says is Hamas's subterranean network under the Al-Shifa hospital will be shared. It comes after the Israel Defense Forces published footage from inside the hospital, which purported to show Hamas weapons and technological assets found during its day-long operation at the medical facility in Gaza City.

Regev went on to tell the BBC's Newshour programme on the World Service that mounting a military operation at the hospital was justified:

11:00am

Two Israeli soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza

The Israeli military identified the two soldiers as 22-year-old Captain Asaf Master from Kibbutz Bahan and 22-year-old Captain Kfir Itzhak Franco from Jerusalem, reports Aljazeera.

Master and Franco served in the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps, the Israeli army added in its announcement early on Thursday.

Before the latest announcement, the Israeli army had already reported that at least 48 of its soldiers were killed in the fighting with Palestinian armed groups since the Israeli ground operation began in Gaza.

10:30am

Not the first time Israel has rejected Security Council resolution

This is not the first time that Israel has rejected a resolution from the UN Security Council. Here's a look at some other historic examples:

2016: Resolution demands halt to Israeli settlements

Back in 2016, Netanyahu refused to recognise a UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to Israeli settlement activity on occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel also recalled its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for supporting the vote.

2009: Resolution calls for Gaza ceasefire

In January 2009, then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon "expressed disappointment" to then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert that violence had continued after the council passed a resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza.

2004: Israel demolished homes in Rafah refugee camp

In 2004, Israel continued to demolish homes in the Rafah refugee camp after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for it to stop.

UNRWA said at the time that Israel demolished a further 167 buildings in the seven days after the resolution passed.

1967-: Numerous resolutions on occupied East Jerusalem

Israel has ignored more than a dozen resolutions passed by the UN Security Council denouncing Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem dating back to 1967.

10:00am

Joe Biden defends refusal to call for ceasefire

Joe Biden has presented an unapologetic defence of his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, arguing that Hamas presented a continuing threat to Israel and that Israeli forces were seeking to avoid civilian casualties.

"Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again like they did before, cutting babies' heads off, burning women and children alive. So the idea that they're going to just stop and not do anything is not realistic," Biden told reporters after a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reports that Hamas beheaded babies in the 7 October attack on Israeli civilians remain unconfirmed, though the brutality of the massacre in which some 1,200 were killed is not in doubt.

Biden also argued that Israeli forces had switched from aerial bombardment, which he seemed to acknowledge had been "indiscriminate" in parts, to more targeted ground operations, after more than 11,000 Gazans were reported to have died.

9:40am

UN resolution on Gaza a 'wake-up call' for Israel: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the UN Security Council resolution calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip" should be a "wake-up call" for Israel.

"That the US finally stopped paralyzing the Security Council on Israel and Palestine so this resolution on the plight of children in Gaza could move forward should be a wake-up call to Israeli authorities," HRW's UN director Louis Charbonneau said.

"Global concern, even among [Israel's] allies, is strong," he said.

Omar Shakir, HRW's Israel and Palestine director, said the "world must act to prevent further mass atrocities".

9:00am

Biden says he told Netanyahu a two-state solution is the only answer to conflict

US President Joe Biden has just spoken in the US and said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be a mistake.

After meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.

He also reiterated that the US believed like Israel that Hamas had its headquarters under the al-Shifa hospital, where the Israeli military carried out a controversial raid on Wednesday, and said that Hamas had committed war crimes.

8:30am

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Israel said its forces were operating in and around Gaza's biggest hospital, a chief objective in its campaign to destroy Palestinian Hamas fighters that the army says stored weapons and ran a command centre in tunnels beneath the buildings.

Israeli troops forced their way into Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and spent the day deepening their search, the army said. An army video showed automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and flak jackets it said were recovered from an undisclosed building within the complex.

"The troops continue to search the hospital in a precise, intelligence-based, manner," army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing late on Wednesday. "We will continue to do so, in order to gather further information, to discover additional assets, and to expose the terror activities within the hospital."

8:00am

Turkey's Erdogan labels Israel a 'terror state', slams its backers in West

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Israel was a "terror state" committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, sharpening his repeated criticism of Israeli leaders and their backers in the West.

Speaking two days before a planned visit to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Israel's military campaign against Palestinian group Hamas included "the most treacherous attacks in human history" with "unlimited" support from the West.

He called for Israeli leaders to be tried for war crimes at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and repeated his view - and Turkey's position - that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but a political party that won past elections.

7:45am

Japan explains UN Security Council vote

The Japanese mission to the UN has explained why Japan joined in voting for the first UN Security Council resolution to pass on the unfolding humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In a post on X, the Japanese mission to the UN said that Japan voted in favour because the resolution "emphasises the need to protect civilians".

Japan also expressed gratitude to Malta "for taking initiative to help finally craft a balanced text that could be adopted".

The adopted resolution called for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" but not a ceasefire in Gaza.

7:30am

Israeli envoy dismisses UN Security Council resolution

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, says the resolution is "disconnected from reality and meaningless".

He says Israel will "continue acting according to international law" and criticises the motion for not mentioning Hamas's attack on the country on 7 October.

That sentiment was echoed by the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who says she is "horrified that a few members of this Council still cannot bring themselves to condemn the barbaric terrorist attack that Hamas carried out against Israel".

"What are they afraid of?"

Louis Charbonneau, the UN director at Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organisation, welcomed the resolution.

It "sent a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas and other armed groups that compliance with international humanitarian law is non-negotiable", he said.

7:00am

UN Security Council calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip for a "sufficient number of days" to allow aid access.

The 15-member council overcame an impasse, which saw four unsuccessful attempts to take action last month, to adopt a resolution that also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The United States, Russia and Britain, who are council veto powers, abstained from Wednesday's vote on the resolution drafted by Malta. The remaining 12 members voted in favour.

The council stalemate has largely been centred on whether to call for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire. A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire, which has to be agreed upon by the warring parties. The United States has backed pauses, while Russia has pushed for a ceasefire.