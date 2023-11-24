Palestinian doctor says 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
24 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 11:21 am

Related News

Palestinian doctor says 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

BSS/AFP
24 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 11:21 am
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

46m | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

2h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

15h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

13h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

14h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

16h | TBS Economy