Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 30,717

During the last 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 86 Palestinians and wounded 113 others

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 30,717 with 72,156 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 86 Palestinians and wounded 113 others, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 30,717 and injuries to 72,156, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on 7 Oct 2023.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on 7 Oct 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Hamas / Palestine / Israek-hamas / Gaza

