A Palestinian baby in Gaza is born an orphan in an urgent cesarean section after an Israeli strike

Hamas-Israel war

AP/UNB
22 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

A Palestinian baby in Gaza is born an orphan in an urgent cesarean section after an Israeli strike

Little Sabreen was near death herself, fighting to breathe

AP/UNB
22 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:23 pm
A Palestinian baby girl, Sabreen Jouda, who was delivered prematurely after her mother was killed in an Israeli strike along with her husband and daughter, lies in an incubator in the Emirati hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Sunday, 21 April 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)
A Palestinian baby girl, Sabreen Jouda, who was delivered prematurely after her mother was killed in an Israeli strike along with her husband and daughter, lies in an incubator in the Emirati hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Sunday, 21 April 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

Their home was hit by an Israeli airstrike shortly before midnight Saturday. Until that moment, the family was like so many other Palestinians trying to shelter from the war in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah.

Sabreen's father was killed. Her 4-year-old sister was killed. Her mother was killed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But emergency responders learned that her mother, Sabreen al-Sakani, was 30 weeks pregnant. In a rush at the Kuwaiti hospital where the bodies were taken, medical workers performed an emergency cesarean section.

Little Sabreen was near death herself, fighting to breathe. Her tiny body lay in the recovery position on a small piece of carpet as medical workers gently pumped air into her open mouth. A gloved hand tapped at her chest.

She survived.

On Sunday, in the hours after the airstrike, she whimpered and wriggled inside an incubator at the nearby Emirati hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. She wore a diaper too big for her and her identity was scrawled in pen on a piece of tape around her chest: "The martyr Sabreen al-Sakani's baby."

"We can say there is some progress in her health condition, but the situation is still at risk," said Dr. Mohammad Salameh, head of the unit. "This child should have been in the mother's womb at this time, but she was deprived of this right."

He described her as a premature orphan girl.

But she is not alone.

"Welcome to her. She is the daughter of my dear son. I will take care of her. She is my love, my soul. She is a memory of her father. I will take care of her," said Ahalam al-Kurdi, her paternal grandmother. She clutched her chest and rocked with grief.

At least two-thirds of the more than 34,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since this war began have been children and women, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The other Israeli airstrike in Rafah overnight killed 17 children and two women from an extended family.

Not everyone is immediately recovered after such attacks.

"My son was also with them. My son became body parts and they have not found him yet. They do not recognize him," said Mirvat al-Sakani, Sabreen's maternal grandmother. "They have nothing to do with anything. Why are they targeting them? We don't know why, how? We do not know."

On Sunday, the survivors buried the dead. Children in bloodied wraps were placed in body bags and into the dusty ground as families wailed.

Little boys watched and tried to keep their footing at the edge of a grave.

Top News

Palestine / Israel-Hamas cofnlict / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

37m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos