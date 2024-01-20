Palestinian-American teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank- Palestinian officials

Hamas-Israel war

Palestinian-American teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank- Palestinian officials

The American-born youth was 17 years old

A Palestinian boy checks the damage at a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian boy checks the damage at a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli security forces on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American-born youth was 17 years old, the boy's uncle told Reuters, adding that the incident occurred during clashes with the Israeli military that included stone-throwing by Palestinians.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA said the youth had been killed by Israeli gunfire.

Asked at a White House briefing on Friday, National Security spokesman John Kirby said: "We don't have perfect context about exactly what happened, but we're seriously concerned about it."

He added that the White House would be in "constant touch" with counterparts in the region to get more information.

