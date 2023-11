A Palestinian boy checks the damage at a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

One person was killed and eight wounded, including five left in a serious condition, in a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday, first responders said.

Police said "two suspects implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot" after the attack near a bus stop.