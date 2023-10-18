OIC holding emergency meeting on Israeli aggression on Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 07:09 pm

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding an open-ended emergency extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the ministerial level to discuss the "aggression against the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which poses a threat to the security of civilians and jeopardises regional stability".

Hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee, the meeting is taking place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the organisation in Jeddah, OIC said in a statement on its website.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha emphasised that the meeting comes at a time when the Palestinian people are experiencing tragic conditions.

He stressed that the Palestinian question is a high-priority issue on the organisation's agenda and enjoys continuous support from member states.

The secretary-general expressed his confidence in the committee's ability to adopt a strong and unified position.

At least 500 people were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, according to the enclave's health ministry, provoking outrage and condemnation from around the world.

