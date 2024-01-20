Non-Aligned Movement leaders denounce Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 January, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:51 am

Related News

Non-Aligned Movement leaders denounce Israel's military campaign in Gaza

The military campaign has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians

Reuters
20 January, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:51 am
Leaders from member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) pose for a family photograph at the 19th summit, where several issues including global conflicts, climate change, UN reform and others are on the agenda for discussion, in Munyonyo suburb, of Kampala, Uganda January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Leaders from member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) pose for a family photograph at the 19th summit, where several issues including global conflicts, climate change, UN reform and others are on the agenda for discussion, in Munyonyo suburb, of Kampala, Uganda January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Leaders of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries on Friday denounced Israel's military campaign in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire there, during the annual summit of the 120-member bloc.

Dozens of heads of state and other senior officials from the NAM, formed officially in 1961 by countries opposed to joining either of the two major Cold War-era military and political blocs, are attending a summit in Uganda.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after the fighter group Hamas' 7 Oct attack in which Israeli officials say more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and 240 taken hostage. The military campaign has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Since 7 Oct we have witnessed one of the cruellest genocidal acts ever to be recorded by history," Cuba's vice president, Salvador Valdes Mesa, said in a speech to delegates.

"How can the Western countries, who claim to be so civilised, justify the murder of women and children in Gaza, the indiscriminate bombings of hospitals and schools and deprivation of access to safe water and food?" he said.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union commission, called for an immediate end to what he called the "unjust war against the Palestinian people."

Nearly all African countries belong to the NAM, comprising nearly half of its members, while other members range from India and Indonesia to Saudi Arabia and Iran, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Israel has said it is acting in self-defence and rejected accusations of genocide, including in a case brought against it by South Africa at the United Nations' top court.

Speaking at the summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said the war in Gaza had demonstrated the inadequacy of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, where the United States has vetoed several resolutions critical of Israel.

"We should establish a system of global governance that is fair and equitable, and has the capacity to respond to the needs of all persons in situations of threat and harm," said Ramaphosa.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

4h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

22h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

39m | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

22h | Videos