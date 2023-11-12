No way to evacuate babies to a safer hospital: Gaza health ministry

People stand over a crater following an Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 12, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo AFP

Summary:

The WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts inside al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza.

Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza have been "directly hit" as Israel intensifies attacks around hospitals, the UN says. There are fears for hundreds of patients, including 37 premature babies in al-Shifa Hospital, as electricity fails in multiple hospitals.

Large marches calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza were held in cities around the world, including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh. In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered to call for the release of captives held by Hamas.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 1 October. These figures may not be the latest as several hospitals lost contact on Saturday, delaying updates from the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to the UN.

In Israel, after a downward revision, the death toll now stands at more than 1,200.

10:00pm

Erdogan calls for US to stop Israel's attack

The United States must use its influence to halt Israel's offensive in Gaza, said Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports Al Jazeera.

"The US should increase its pressure on Israel. The West should increase pressure on Israel… It's vital for us to secure a ceasefire," said Erdogan. "The most important country that needs to be involved is the United States, which has influence on Israel."

Erdogan said the US must accept Gaza as Palestinian land. "We cannot agree with Biden if he approaches [the war] by seeing Gaza as the land of occupying settlers or Israel, rather than the land of the Palestinian people."

9:45pm

Occupied West Bank under Israeli military lockdown: PLO

Palestinian cities, towns, and villages remain under blockade while Jerusalem is completely cut off and turned into a military barracks, the Palestine Liberation Organization said, reports Al Jazeera.

Severe restrictions on movement have been imposed to and from Jordan via the Al-Karamah/King Hussein Bridge (border crossing), the only connection to the outside world from the occupied West Bank, the PLO said.

8:20pm

Gaza's biggest hospital is completely out of service: Ministry

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, has told Al Jazeera that al-Shifa Hospital is completely out of service, and cannot provide any treatment even to the patients inside the facility, due to constant Israeli attacks.

Israeli bombing has been targeting the vicinity's external surroundings as well as anyone walking inside the courtyard and between its various buildings, and those wanting to reach the gate of the complex.

"We have deaths in the nursery after the life support machines stopped working inside the section that includes 37 other children who may be on the verge of death," al-Qudra said.

7:40pm

Communication services to be cut in Gaza by Thursday, minister warns

Palestinian Communications Minister Yitzhak Sidr says all communications and internet services will stop in the Gaza Strip by Thursday due to depleting fuel, reports Al Jazeera.

During a press conference, the minister said that the lack of communications services will "deepen the humanitarian disaster," according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

This will affect communications among the Civil Defense, the Red Crescent, and other humanitarian organisations, he said, noting that "this means the loss of many lives".

7:00pm

'Enough', says Pope Francis, calling for the war to end

Pope Francis has called for the fighting between Israel and Hamas to end, reports Al Jazeera.

"May the weapons fall silent, they will never bring peace, and let the conflict not spread. Enough, enough brothers, enough!" he said while offering prayers at the Vatican.

The Pope also said that the injured in Gaza should be helped and more humanitarian aid should be sent to the besieged enclave.

He added that the people taken as captives by Hamas on 7 October should also be released.

6:30pm

Israel says Palestinian Authority in current form should not run Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown up more doubts about the future of the Gaza Strip, suggesting that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the coastal enclave, reports Reuters.

Israel has vowed to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza, following its shock Oct. 7 cross-border assault, and has launched a full-scale invasion of the territory.

However, it has not spelt out who should rule the enclave once the conflict is over, saying only that Israel would maintain overall security.

Washington has said Israel cannot occupy the enclave after the war, with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken saying last week that the Gaza administration had to be re-unified with the nearby West Bank, parts of which are run by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that the PA could play a future role in governing the Gaza Strip, but Netanyahu indicated late Saturday he did not want the current PA rulers to be given free rein in Gaza.

At a news conference, Netanyahu aired his long-standing grievances over the PA's school syllabus, which he says fuels hatred of Israel, and its policy of giving salaries to families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

5:40pm

No way to evacuate babies to a safer hospital: Health Ministry

The Israeli military will help evacuate babies from the hospital at the request of the staff at al-Shifa Hospital, its spokesperson Daniel Hagari says. Asked about the evacuations, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Reuters: "We have not been informed about any mechanism to get the babies out to a safer hospital. So far we are praying for their safety and not to lose more of them." He said there were 45 babies in total, reports Al Jazeera.

An image passed to the BBC of newborn babies being kept in a surgical theatre at Al-Shifa. Photo BBC

Al-Shifa staff told Reuters there had been continuous bombardment for more than 24 hours. Most hospital staff and people sheltering there had left, but 500 patients remained.

5:31pm

'No place safe for children in Gaza': UNICEF

The situation inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip is a tragedy, UNICEF spokesperson Toby Fricker has said. Speaking to Al Jazeera from Jordan, he noted how premature babies inside al-Shifa Hospital are struggling to stay alive due to the lack of electricity and water. "Imagine being a father or mother of those children and sort of watching helplessly. So it's really catastrophic right now," he said.

"There is no safe place for children anywhere across the strip right now," he added, highlighting the need for international actors to ensure children in Gaza are protected as the ferocious bombardment continues.

5:13pm

Five Israeli soldiers killed: Times of Israel

The Israel Defense Forces announces the death of five soldiers during fighting yesterday in the northern Gaza Strip. They are: Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, 39, a company commander in the 551st Brigade's 697th Battalion, from Ein Tzurim.

The four soldiers of the 697th Battalion were killed by a blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft next to a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area. The troops were not inside the tunnel, reports Times of Israel. Their deaths bring the toll of slain soldiers in Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip to 42, says the Israeli media.

4:35pm

Anyone who supports Hamas should be eliminated: Israeli minister

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that anyone who supports Hamas should be "eliminated." During an interview with the Israeli Channel 12, Ben-Gvir said "To be clear, when they say that Hamas needs to be eliminated, it also means those who sing, those who support and those who distribute candy, all of these are terrorists", reports Anadolu.

Ben-Gvir, who has recently come to the fore with his distribution of weapons to civilians throughout Israel and to Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, is known for his Jewish supremacist views. Ben-Gvir was appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Ministry of National Security, responsible for law enforcement in the country.

4:14pm

Israeli minister says Gaza should be occupied: Report

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says that Gaza should be occupied, according to Israeli media. "What's needed here is an occupation," the minister told the Israeli Broadcasting Authority. Israel withdrew illegal settlements from the strip in 2005, reports Al Jazeera.

"When you have presence out on the ground, you have intelligence and control; you're the landlord," he was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

His comments come amid discording voices on what Israel intends to do in terms of security arrangements and governance in Gaza once the conflict is over.

Late on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out the possibility of the Palestinian Authority governing the enclave – an option floated by the US.

3:00pm

Wounded Palestinians receive treatment on the floor at Indonesian Hospital

Palestinian photographer Ahmed Al-Arini has documented scenes that have become, according to him, frequent at Indonesian Hospital, due to the continuous Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by أحمد العريني (@ahmed_al_arini22)

2:00pm

'We are in the middle of the warzone': al-Shifa hospital surgeon

The situation inside the al-Shifa hospital is horrible and getting tougher, Dr. Ahmad Mokhallalati, a surgeon at the hospital, has told Al Jazeera. "We can hardly treat the patients within the hospital and are in the middle of the warzone. There are continuous airstrikes and the drones are hovering within the hospital area," he said. He noted that anyone including doctors moving between the hospital complex's buildings also feel unsafe. "Day before yesterday at about 2 in the morning, the electricity stopped because of some issues. The engineer who went to try to fix that was shot by a drone and injured in his neck. Four of his limbs are paralysed," he said. Dr.Mokhallalati highlighted that due to the hospital running out of electricity and with around 63 patients in the ICU and babies on incubators, they moved all the ventilators and incubators to the main surgical theatre and shut other operation theatres, to ensure that they can get all electricity needed to treat patients in one place. He also added that the Israeli army's announcement that people can use the exit on the eastern side of the hospital complex to leave, "is one big lie." "I saw a family of five in front of my eyes who tried to move from the east yesterday and they were shot. So they came back injured," he said. "The Israelis also called the hospital director day before yesterday ordering us to evacuate. But he asked them to help arrange a way to evacuate the patients. They didn't have a plan and the next day they called and said they're not targeting the hospital. So they Israelis are communicating in a very bad way and keep manipulating us," Dr.Mokhallalati added. "We need a plan for evacuation protected by international organisation."

1:00pm

Jordan armed forces drop medical aid in Gaza: Al Jazeera