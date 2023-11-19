Palestinian children react after an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 18, 2023. Reuters

Israel has been bombarding hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential areas in north and south Gaza through day and night.

A WHO team that inspected al-Shifa Hospital on Saturday described it as a "death zone". Thousands of people were given just one hour to leave the hospital, causing panic.

Dozens of people, including children, have been killed in Israeli air attacks on two UN-run schools in Northern Gaza: al-Fakhoora School in the Jabalia refugee camp and a second school in Tal al-Zaatar.

Witnesses have described being forced to leave al-Shifa Hospital, despite Israel claiming patients, medical staff and war-displaced people left voluntarily.

An Israeli military helicopter fired on assailants at a music festival on 7 October but also hit some people attending the festival, according to an unnamed police source, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz is reporting.

At least 12,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200.

1:17pm

No water, electricity at Khan Younis hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent says al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis has been running without any electricity and water for the past six days.

Several hospitals in the enclave have been rendered "out of service" due to a severe shortage of basic necessities including food, water, fuel and medicines, amid Israel's total siege of Gaza.

12:55pm

Netanyahu: Israel didn't enter Gaza to hand it over to the Palestinians

Israel has no intention of handing Gaza over to the PA once the war is over, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night as he rebuffed US pressure to do so, reports Jerusalem Post.

"The Palestinian Authority in its current form is not able to take responsibility for Gaza," Netanyahu said. "After we fought and did all this, how could we hand it over to them?"

He noted that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has yet to condemn the October 7 massacre, which sparked the Gaza war, in which Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and seized over 239 hostages.

"Abu Mazen [Abbas], 43 days after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, has refused to condemn it," Netanyahu said, adding that there are Palestinian ministers who are celebrating the event.

Condemning the PA policy of paying monthly stipends to students, Netanyahu said it (PA) educates its children to hate Jews.

In support of his own position, Netanyahu argued that after the Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza in 2005, it handed it over to the PA, which was then ousted by Hamas in a violent coup in 2007. "If there is no change here, what have we done? They [the PA] were already there, they were given the Gaza Strip and what happened? They were destroyed and chased out of there in less than a year," Netanyahu said.

"There has to be a change here, that is my opinion and I stand by it," he said.

12:22pm

US to ban entry to Jewish extremists who attack Palestinians: Jerusalem Post

The Biden administration seeks to prevent Jewish extremists who attack Palestinians from entering the United States in its harshest stance to date against such West Bank violence. "I have been emphatic with Israel's leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable," US President Joe Biden wrote in an opinion piece he published in the Washington Post on Saturday.

"The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank," he stressed. According to the United Nations, eight Palestinians, including one child, have been killed by settlers in the West Bank and another 74 were injured. Some 33% of those injuries were caused by live ammunition, the UN stated.

The Biden administration is increasingly concerned by the growing number of Jewish extremist attacks that have occurred both before and after the start of the Gaza war.

Its officials have been careful to mention settler violence as it condemns Hamas' killing of 1,200 people and its seizure of over 239 hostages when it infiltrated southern Israel on October 9.

11:31am

Fifteen killed in Israeli attack of central, southern Gaza: Report

Fifteen Palestinians were killed have been killed in Israeli air raids of in central and southern Gaza strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA is reporting, reports Al Jazeera.

Thirteen people were killed in an attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while a woman and her child were killed in southern Khan Younis city, WAFA said.

11:15am

Netanyahu says no deal on captives amid reports of imminent release

Netanyahu has insisted there is no agreement on the release of Hamas's captives in Gaza amid reports of an imminent deal for their release. In a briefing on Saturday night, the Israeli prime minister said there was no agreement "as of now" and there had been "a lot of incorrect reports" about the release of the captives, reports Al Jazeera.

"I would like to make it clear: As of now, there has been no deal. But I want to promise: When there is something to say – we will report to you about it," he said.

On Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported that Hamas had agreed to the "general outlines" of a deal to free 50 captives in exchange for a three-day pause in the war. Asked if he had rejected such a deal, Netanyahu on Saturday said there was "no deal on the table", the Times of Israel reported.

Hours after Netanyahu's briefing, the Washington Post reported that the US, Israel and Hamas were "close" to reaching a deal to free dozens of women and children in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The Post report said the release of the captives could begin in several days barring any last-minute obstacles, citing unnamed people who were familiar with the discussions.

The White House quickly denied the report, saying a deal had not been reached yet.

8:25am

Fuel delivery reached Gaza on Saturday: UN

A delivery of 123,000 litres (32,493 gallons) of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt on Saturday, the UN is reporting.

The fuel was delivered after Israel's war cabinet earlier agreed to allow 140,000 litres (37,000 gallons) of fuel into the Strip every two days after a request from the US.

8:10am

PA President Abbas calls on Biden to press Israel to end war

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has appealed to US President Joe Biden to intervene to stop Israeli's assault on Gaza.

In an address aired by Palestine TV on Saturday, Abbas called on Biden to use his "international standing and significant influence" on Israel.

"President Biden, I call on you, with all your official and humane qualities, to stop this humanitarian catastrophe, this genocide against our innocent people," Abbas said.

7:45am

US, Israel and Hamas 'close' to deal to pause war, free dozens of hostages: Washington Post

Israel, Hamas and the United States are "close" to a reaching a deal to free dozens of women and children being held captive in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in the war, the Washington Post has reported.

The release of the captives could begin in several days barring any last-minute obstacles, the Post reported late on Saturday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Under the terms of the agreement, all parties in the war would pause fighting for at least five days while 50 or more captives are released in groups every 24 hours, according to the Post.

7:10am

WHO says 25 health workers, 291 patients still at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

The WHO says there are still 25 health workers and 291 patients, including 32 babies, at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, following the evacuation of the facility.

A WHO-led humanitarian assessment team on Sunday provided a detailed update on conditions after a visit to the facility.

"Patients include 32 babies in extremely critical condition, two people in intensive care without ventilation, and 22 dialysis patients whose access to life-saving treatment has been severely compromised," the health agency said in a statement.

6:55am

Hamas had not planned attack on Supernova festival: Israeli report

A police investigation into the Hamas attack at the desert music festival, where 260 people were killed on October 7, has uncovered new details as reported by the Israeli media.

Notably, the police report found:

Hamas had not planned the attack but spotted the music festival with the use of drones and from the air as they parachuted into Israel.

An Israeli army helicopter that fired on Hamas assailants also hit some of the people attending the festival.

Some 4,400 people had reportedly been at the event when Hamas broke through Israel's high-security barrier on Saturday. The event had originally been scheduled to end on Friday.

6:40am

Sixth Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli prison since October 7

A Palestinian prisoner has died in Israel's Negev desert prison, Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported.

Thaer Samih Abu Assab had been detained since 2005 and was serving a 25-year sentence, the news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs.

His death brings to six the number of prisoners who have died in Israeli prisons since Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel.

Negev desert prison, also known as Ketziot prison, is located about 180km (111 miles) south of Jerusalem and 10km (6 miles) east of the Egyptian border, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.