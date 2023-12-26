No let-up in Israeli air strikes in Gaza: UN

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 08:47 am

No let-up in Israeli air strikes in Gaza: UN

"When I say that there were strikes again today and casualties arriving, some of those strikes were in areas that people have been told to evacuate to, which, again goes back to the refrain that, I think, I am so sick of saying: that there is no safe place in Gaza," said Gemma Connell of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

An Israeli military vehicle drives near damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An Israeli military vehicle drives near damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

There is no let-up in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, a United Nations (UN) official said after visiting a hospital struggling to treat the injured.

"There were new air strikes hitting areas around the hospital [Al-Aqsa] in the middle area and new casualties being brought in. Tragically I saw a nine-year-old boy with a devastating head injury who passed away," Gemma Connell of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told the BBC on Monday (25 December).

"When I say that there were strikes again today and casualties arriving, some of those strikes were in areas that people have been told to evacuate to, which, again goes back to the refrain that, I think, I am so sick of saying: that there is no safe place in Gaza," she added.

She said Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza was "absolute carnage".

Many severely injured people could not be treated because the hospital was "absolutely overloaded", she said.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier vowed to intensify the fight against Hamas.

Netanyahu said he had visited Gaza on Monday morning and that Israel's military campaign there was "not close to being over".

His comments come days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel should lower the intensity of its strikes.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel began on 7 October after the Palestinian group led an attack on communities inside Israel, killing 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and seizing about 240 hostages. Israel says 132 are still being held.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday that some 20,674 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bombardments since then. Most of the fatalities are said to be children and women.

According to reports, Egypt has proposed a plan for a ceasefire between the two sides; the plan would see the phased release of all Israeli hostages and an undetermined number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails over the course of a month and a half, ending with a suspension of Israel's offensive.

Previously, a temporary truce deal negotiated by Qatar saw dozens of hostages released from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

So far, both Israel and Hamas have resisted growing calls for a ceasefire.

