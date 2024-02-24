Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes: Red Crescent Society

Nine people were killed and fourteen more were wounded as a result of Israeli aviation strikes in the central area of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.

"The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams retrieved 9 martyrs and 13 injuries following the Israeli occupation's bombing of a house near Yafa Hospital in the center of Deir al-Balah city, and another injured from Al-Maghazi camp, central Gaza," the Society said on its page in the X social network.