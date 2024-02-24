Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes: Red Crescent Society

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/TASS
24 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 02:40 pm

Related News

Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes: Red Crescent Society

BSS/TASS
24 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas&#039;s October 7 attacks. Photo: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas's October 7 attacks. Photo: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Nine people were killed and fourteen more were wounded as a result of Israeli aviation strikes in the central area of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.

"The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams retrieved 9 martyrs and 13 injuries following the Israeli occupation's bombing of a house near Yafa Hospital in the center of Deir al-Balah city, and another injured from Al-Maghazi camp, central Gaza," the Society said on its page in the X social network.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

7h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

2h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

1h | Videos
Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

3h | Videos
Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

4h | Videos
Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

19h | Videos