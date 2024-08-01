Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for revenge attacks

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
01 August, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2024, 09:07 am

Related News

Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for revenge attacks

Netanyahu said Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran's proxies over the past few days, including Hamas and Hezbollah

Reuters
01 August, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2024, 09:07 am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel&#039;s wars and victims of attacks, at Jerusalem&#039;s Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Israel will respond forcefully to any attack on it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and of a senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut.

Netanyahu said Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran's proxies over the past few days, including Hamas and Hezbollah. But he did not mention Haniyeh's killing, which has drawn threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

"Citizens of Israel, challenging days lie ahead. Since the strike in Beirut there are threats sounding from all directions. We are prepared for any scenario and we will stand united and determined against any threat. Israel will exact a heavy price for any aggression against us from any arena," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel's military announced late on Tuesday it had killed Fuad Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Shukr was an adviser to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to Hezbollah sources and to Israeli officials.

Iran-backed Hezbollah confirmed his death on Wednesday, hours after the Palestinian armed group Hamas announced its leader, Haniyeh, had been assassinated in Teheran.

Although the Tehran attack was widely assumed to have been carried out by Israel, Netanyahu's government made no claim of responsibility and said it would make no comment on Haniyeh's killing.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Hamas / Palestine / Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh economy: What lies ahead?

1h | Panorama
Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

1d | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

1d | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

14h | Videos
The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

13h | Videos
Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

11h | Videos
Top moments in Olympic history

Top moments in Olympic history

11h | Videos