Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire; Innocent civillians in Gaza pay heavy price

Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Yasser Qudih

Summary

UN officials have appealed to the Security Council for a ceasefire

Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire with Hamas

Israeli bombardments have been reported across the besieged territory

Indonesia Hospital in Gaza reported a third strike near the facility

Earlier, Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital said an Israeli attack caused damage and injuries

UNICEF warns that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day

At least 8,306 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since 7 October.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel

Here are the latest updates from the Hamas-Israel conflict -

3:06pm

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian senior in Tubas, occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have shot and killed Rawhi Sawafta, 70, during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has said. Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that there were nine bullet injuries, including two serious cases, during confrontations in Tubas. The Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank has now risen to 124 since 7 October.

3:00pm

Sixty-four UNRWA staff killed in Gaza: Official

Sixty-four employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far, an UNRWA official says. Director of Communications Juliette Touma made the statement on X, while announcing the latest death of a staff, together with his family. "@UNRWA will never be the same without them RIP," she said. As we were preparing remarks of @UNLazzarini to the UN Security Council we received the dreadful news. Our colleague Samir was killed with his wife and EIGHT #children we mourn him and his family. 64 colleagues were killed in #Gaza, @UNRWA will never be the same without them RIP pic.twitter.com/LhrLTPXRxn— Juliette Touma ⚪️ جولييت توما (@JulietteTouma) October 30, 2023

1:45pm

Israel says it killed Hamas commander in air raids

The Israeli military says it killed another Hamas commander it accused of perpetrating the October 7 attacks. An army update on X said air attacks killed Nasim Abu Ajina, commander of the Beit Lahia battalion in the northern division of Hamas. "In the past, he commanded the Hamas air force, and took part in the development of the terrorist organization's drone and paraglider capabilities," the statement added.

1:30pm

Armed drones target Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase hosting US forces

Two armed drones targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hosting US forces and other international forces in western Iraq, according to sources quoted by Reuters news agency. No casualties or damage were reported in the attack that took place in the early hours of Tuesday. There has been an increase in attacks on US forces since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7. Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel.

01:00pm

Israeli minister asks citizens to arm themselves

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on citizens to arm themselves against threats. "A gun can save a family," he said, in remarks quoted by Israel's Channel 7. Since October 7, more than 120 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli army and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank while more than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza. 12:45pm Iranian foreign minister heading to Qatar Iran's foreign ministry has just issued a statement saying that Hossein Amirabdollahian is travelling to Doha for talks with senior officials in Qatar. It said that the developments in the conflict and ending Israel's "war crimes and genocide" of Palestinians will be at the top of the agenda. We'll be following this throughout the day and bring you more information as we get it.

12:30pm

UK MP who was sacked after ceasefire call says he can now talk 'openly'

Paul Bristow, the British MP who has been dismissed from his role as ministerial aide after advocating for a "permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, says he's leaving his job "with regret". But I can now talk openly about an issue so many of my constituents care deeply about," the Conservative politician told the BBC. "I believe I can do this better from the backbenches rather than as part of the government payroll," he said. Bristow's sacking came after he wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week urging him to change his stance on the conflict and back a "permanent" end to the hostilities. The British government says it supports "humanitarian pauses" but not a ceasefire.

11:48am

Israeli forces 'blow up' house of senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank: Al Jazeera

Israeli forces have stormed the town of Aroura in the occupied West Bank, surrounding the family home of Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, before blowing it up, sources told Al Jazeera. It was unclear if there were any casualties from the raid on Aroura. Israeli forces also stormed the Aida, al-Azza and Dheisheh refugee camps, further expanding their raid early on Tuesday to several other areas in the occupied West Bank. Over the past few days, towns and cities of the occupied West Bank have witnessed an escalation of raids, some of them turning deadly. According to the latest UN data, more than 1,600 people have been arrested in the occupied West Bank since 7 October. More than 120 Palestinians have also been killed in the same period. A video posted by our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic shows a wounded young Palestinian who was shot by Israeli forces in the town of Qabatiya, south of the Jenin refugee camp. إصابة شاب فلسطيني برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية خلال اقتحام بلدة قباطية جنوب مخيم جنين#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/TcheXh8gW8— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 31, 2023

09:36am

IDF says it struck 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Lebanon: BBC

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released footage showing what it says is an airstrike targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure in Lebanon, reports BBC. "IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure including weapons, posts and sites in Lebanon," the IDF said on Tuesday in a post on X. Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militia backed by Iran and a Hamas ally, has exchanged cross-border fire with the IDF since 7 October.

09:35am

31 journalists have been killed in Israel-Hamas war - CPJ

At least 31 journalists have been killed covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to the latest count from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Of the casualties, 26 were Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 1 Lebanese. A further 8 journalists have been reported injured, while 9 are considered missing or detained, the CPJ says. "Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict in the face of an Israeli ground assault... devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, and extensive power outages," the organisation said in a statement on Monday.

09:15am

Saudi defence minister says discussed Gaza ceasefire with Biden adviser: Al Jazeera

Khalid bin Salman Al Saud says he "stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza" during a meeting with US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC, on Monday.

The Saudi defence minister said he also pushed for the "protection of civilians, allowing humanitarian aid, and resuming the peace process". In a separate readout of the talks, the White House said Sullivan "confirmed President [Joe] Biden's commitment to support the defence of US partners against threats from state and non-state actors, including those backed by Iran". The meeting comes amid a series of attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East, which have prompted fears that the war in Gaza could lead to a wider escalation. Met with @JakeSullivan46 to discuss the Saudi-US partnership. I stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protection of civilians, allowing humanitarian aid, and resuming the peace process. We also discussed the Kingdom's efforts in Yemen to end the crisis and achieve… pic.twitter.com/C7jRCnzfII— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) October 31, 2023

09:00am

A recap of the latest developments: Al Jazeera

Here's a recap of the developments in the last few hours. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire after Israel claimed that a soldier was freed in a ground operation. Hamas has denied the claim.

Three Palestinian rights groups call on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants "for Israeli authorities and military personnel" over the attacks on Gaza.

More than 420 children are being killed or injured in the Gaza Strip every day, says Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN's children's fund.

A UK Conservative MP was sacked from a ministerial aide role for Gaza ceasefire call.

United Arab Emirates, which called for Monday's emergency UN Security Council session on Gaza, working on another draft resolution pushing for a ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital reports severe damage in a new Israeli air attack, as Israeli forces advance towards Gaza City, before appearing to retreat.

08:55am

UN humanitarian chief raises 'very real fears' about what's next in Gaza

Martin Griffiths says, "The current situation in Gaza may pale in comparison with what is to come." In a brief social media post, Griffiths shared a statement delivered to the UN Security Council on his behalf by OCHA representative Lisa Doughten on Monday. "We welcome the agreement that has allowed us to get some relief into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing [with Egypt]. But these deliveries are a drop in the ocean compared with the vast scale of needs," Doughten said in the remarks. "It is imperative that we are able to get humanitarian supplies and relief into Gaza safely, reliably, without impediment, and at the scale required. In particular, [it is] urgent for us to replenish fuel supplies, which are vital for powering most essential services, including hospitals and water desalination plants, and to transport humanitarian relief inside Gaza." Doughten also said it was "indispensable" to have more than one entry into Gaza, noting that the Kerem Shalom crossing (also known as Karem Abu Salem) between Israel and the Palestinian enclave "is the only crossing equipped to rapidly process a sufficiently large number of trucks". We have very real fears about what lies ahead.



The current situation in Gaza may pale in comparison with what is to come.



We must take urgent collective action to prevent this.



My statement at the UN Security Council today: https://t.co/MJFIEFoWSu— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) October 30, 2023

08:40am

Israeli forces launch new raid in the occupied West Bank

A video clip posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on social media showed Israeli forces launching another night raid in the occupied West Bank. According to the report, the Israeli forces targeted the city of Hebron in the southern area of the Palestinian territory. In the video, a column of Israeli armoured cars were seen patrolling a Hebron street. قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقتحم مدينة الخليل في الضفة الغربية#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/YrFENRWhDH— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 31, 2023

08:39am

Israel 'let down' by UN and its agencies, envoy says

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Monday her country had been "let down" by the global body, saying its agency chiefs had not done enough to condemn Islamist movement Hamas and growing anti-semitism.

"I have to say, generally, the United Nations has let down the people of Israel," Israeli Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar told reporters, saying that some heads of agencies had not condemned the Oct. 7 attacks when Hamas killed 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages.

"What happens when you have an organisation here working in Geneva, WHO, that the next day on the 8th of October starts talking about Gaza?" she said.

08:35am

Gaza breakdown of order halts four aid distribution centres: UN Palestinian refugee agency

A breakdown of civil order has put four UN aid distribution centres and a storage facility out of action in Gaza as people search desperately for food and water, a UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) official said on Monday.

Tom White, director of UNWRA Affairs in Gaza, also said that a logistics base at the Rafah border crossing vital to aid distribution had become increasingly difficult to operate because 8,000 people were sheltering at it.

"With the breakdown of civil order, every day now we've got hundreds of people trying to get into the warehouses to steal flour," he told Reuters.

"Right now people are in survival mode. It's about getting enough flour and it's about getting enough water."

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses on Sunday to seize flour and other items. One of the warehouses, in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, is where UNRWA stores supplies delivered by humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.

08:27am

Putin blames West for Gaza crisis, says US causes global chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sought to blame the West for the crisis in the Middle East, where Israel is bombing the Gaza Strip to try to eradicate Hamas who killed some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in Israel on Oct. 7.

In a televised statement to a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin said the "ruling elites of the US" and their "satellites" stood behind the killing of Gaza's Palestinians, and behind conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

"They need constant chaos in the Middle East. Therefore (the US) does its best to discredit those countries that insist on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, on stopping the bloodshed, and are ready to make a real contribution to resolving the crisis, and not parasitise on it."

Russia backs an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution. It has also angered Israel by receiving a Hamas delegation in Moscow.

Having sent his army into Ukraine in February 2022 with the argument that Moscow had to free fellow Russian speakers from alleged oppression, Putin has for the last year or so cast his "special military operation" as a struggle for Russian survival against a US-led West determined to use Ukraine to crush and dismantle Russia.

Putin said Russia was fighting the shadowy US forces he blamed for the Middle East crisis on the battlefields of Ukraine.

08:21am

Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces 'cruel propaganda'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as "cruel psychological propaganda" a video released on Monday by Hamas that shows three hostages seized by the Islamist movement on 7 Oct.

The video shows three women - identified by Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht - sitting side by side against a bare wall, with Aloni addressing an angry message to the prime minister.

Accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens during the deadly Hamas attack and failing to get them back home, she called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

08:19am

US VP Harris to discuss Israel, Ukraine with UK's Sunak on London visit

US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and "consult on next steps in our support for Ukraine" with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to London later this week, a White House official said on Monday.

Harris will also attend a summit and deliver a speech on artificial intelligence.

08:01am

Putin blames the West, Ukraine after mob storms Russian airport to 'catch' Jews

President Vladimir Putin accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia after rioters in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to "catch" Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.

The United States condemned the events, which a State Department spokesperson said had "looked like a pogrom."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters that Kyiv had "nothing to do" with the violence, while a senior Russian Rabbi said there had to be a harsh response against those who took part.

Videos obtained by Reuters from the airport at Makhachkala, the regional capital of Dagestan, showed the rioters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport on Sunday evening shouting "Allahu Akbar" or "God is Greatest".

07:45am

Israeli forces attack Gaza's main city from two directions

Armoured Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip's main city from two directions on Monday and targeted the main road linking it to the south of Gaza, witnesses said, drawing more international appeals for Palestinian civilians to be protected.

Israel said its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity, one of 239 hostages Israel says were captured on Oct. 7 by Hamas gunmen from Gaza who rampaged through southern Israeli communities, killing over 1,400 people.

It identified her as Ori Megidish and said she had since undergone medical checks and is "doing well," the military said. It gave no details on the circumstances of her release.

Israel's military said it had struck more than 600 fighters targets over the past few days as it expanded ground operations in the territory, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the war enters its fourth week.

Israeli forces attack Gaza's main city from two directions

07:33am

Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, company

Japan has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on individuals and a company connected to the Gaza-based group Hamas, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas, and are in line with new sanctions announced by the United States government earlier this month.

It is the first set of sanctions Japan has imposed on Hamas since its deadly rampage on Oct. 7 that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.

Individuals including Hamas operatives Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah and Ayman Nofal were newly added to the list of people and organisations deemed as terrorists by Japan.

07:30am

US tells Saudi Arabia that Washington will support defence of its partners

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday met with Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and confirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to supporting the defence of US partners against threats from state and non-state actors, including those backed by Iran, the White House said.

The two men also affirmed the importance of deterring any expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said.

07:17am

Hamas says it fired on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assault

Hamas said its fighters fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early on Tuesday as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Israel has expanded ground operations in Gaza as it seeks to punish Hamas for a deadly gun rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.

Witnesses said Israeli forces targeted Gaza's main north-south road on Monday and attacked Gaza City from two directions. Israel said its troops freed a soldier from Hamas captivity, one of 239 hostages who Israel says were captured on 7 Oct.

07:00am

Netanyahu says Israel will not pause war against Hamas

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and would press ahead with its plans to wipe out the group.

Netanyahu said all wars have unintended civilian casualties and Israel's assault on Gaza, which Hamas controls, was a battle between "civilisation and barbarism," calling on allies to back Israel.

At a news conference in Tel Aviv Netanyahu's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and his Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer also addressed journalists.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this thread has been gathered from sources, including BBC, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and other news networks.